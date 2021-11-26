OMG! Jimmy Kimmel Nearly Burned Off His Hair & Eyebrows In Thanksgiving Oven Mishap!

We’re just hoping that Jimmy Kimmel is really OK!

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host gave fans on Instagram a scare on Thanksgiving Day, after he posted a picture revealing that he’d had a little mishap with the oven at his home.

Sharing a shot showing off his singed eyebrows, hair, and forearm hairs, the late night TV talker wrote (below):

“Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!”

Whoa!

Though Jimmy didn’t share too many details of what exactly went down in his outdoor kitchen, the popular on-air host and comedian did show picture proof of the apparently scary event, revealing it all (below):

Geez!

That’s no joke!

Many of Kimmel’s fans and followers commented on the scary reveal, with his own 30-year-old daughter Katie writing (below):

“Again????”

Yep… again. (Jimmy had a prior July 4th-related oven issue in the past, FYI.)

Other commenters added more, uhhh, fuel to the fire (pun intended?) with their own reactions (below):

“Oh no! I can smell this photo” “Wowzers, hope you are alright” “Wish I were a fly on the wall to see that” “Been there” “I am sorry for the burning incident! Take care and let somebody else cook next time!”

Wow! That last comment… yeah, we feel the same way!

Eventually, Jimmy figured things out, thankfully.

Three hours later, he showed the final product, which surprisingly looks pretty good:

Amazing! Hair-smoked turkey! LOLz!

As we mentioned (above), this is not the first time that he has burned his own body hair while cooking.

Last November, he went on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to explain that he had a prior scary incident on July 4th of that summer, when he caused a “massive explosion” while cooking from that same barbecue.

The late night host explained:

“I haven’t told anybody about this but on July 4th I did a very stupid thing. I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back I thought, ‘Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.’ And then I thought, ‘No, I’m not going to do that. What I’ll do is I’ll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.’ I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off. But it didn’t feel like a lucky stroke when it happened, that’s for sure.”

Yeah, no kidding…

Thank goodness he was OK then, and he’s OK this time, too.

Maybe let somebody else deal with the oven next time, Jimmy?!

Just saying!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram]