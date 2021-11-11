Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell Pranked Jimmy Kimmel & Jimmy Fallon By Secretly SWITCHING Shows!

The Jimmys of late night are usually the ones with the jokes, but the joke was on them Wednesday night thanks to one epic two-show prank!

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon had booked Will Ferrell to promote his new series The Shrink Next Door. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel was expecting Ryan Reynolds to stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to plug his upcoming Netflix original flick Red Notice. But the two actors decided to swap appearances just for the heck of it — and not tell either host!

In the hilarious clips, you can tell both Fallon and Kimmel legit have no idea what’s going on when the wrong guest comes out on the stage and starts plugging the other’s program — neither of which they know anything about.

Reynolds and Ferrell also recently filmed a comedy together called Spirited, so we have a feeling this is just an appetizer for the crazy promo they’ll be doing for that flick!

Watch the hilarity unfold (below):

[Image via ABC/NBC]