All The 'Uncomfortable' Attention On Matty Healy's Past Romance With Taylor Swift Is Really Messing With His New Relationship!

Matty Healy isn’t necessarily living for all the “renewed” focus on him and Taylor Swift.

With the drop of The Tortured Poets Department last month, Taylor gave fans an unfiltered look into her romance with The 1975 frontman. She definitely didn’t hold back, especially in The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived…

But even so, Matty reportedly “still thinks very highly of Taylor” and “couldn’t be happier” with how TTPD turned out. But since he’s moved on with model Gabbriette Bechtel, it sounds like he isn’t crazy about all the subsequent attention on him!

On Thursday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“Matty’s uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship [with Taylor] — especially because he’s [with someone] new.”

Yeah, we bet that makes for some pretty awkward dinner conversations for him and his new boo…

Matty and Gabbriette began dating last September, which was about three months after his brief romantic rekindling with Taylor ended. Last month, Matty’s aunt told DailyMail.com that he’s “very happy in his new relationship” and is “focusing on that” amid the release of TTPD. So, this new claim would seem to corroborate that old one. But do U buy it?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

