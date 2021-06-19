Joe & Dr. Jill Biden Mourn Loss Of Beloved German Shepherd Champ After He Passes Away At 13

The Biden family are mourning the loss of their beloved German Shepherd Champ.

On Saturday, Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden shared a statement on social media sadly announcing that their dog died at 13. They wrote in an emotional message:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.”

As you may know, the trusty companion was often photographed with the first lady and president. Champ joined the household back in 2008 just after Barack Obama’s historic election win. It’s unclear whether the pup died of an illness or not. However, the Biden’s noted how his “strength” had diminished over the past couple of months:

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us.”

They concluded their heartbreaking mnote by reflecting on the happy moments with Champ, saying:

“He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”

Rest in peace, Champ! Ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

