Barack & Michelle Obama Mourn The Death Of Their Beloved Dog & ‘Loyal Companion’ Bo

The Obama fam are mourning the loss of their dog, Bo.

On Saturday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreaking news that their pup had passed away after battling cancer. The former First Lady wrote:

“This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend — our dog, Bo — after a battle with cancer. On the campaign trail in 2008, we promised our daughters that we would get a puppy after the election. At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls. We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us.”

In case you didn’t know, the political crew welcomed the Portuguese Water Dog into the White House shortly after Barack Obama’s first presidential inauguration in 2009. The adorable pooch later was joined by Sunny. The 57-year-old author reflected on how he became like a fifth member of the family, saying:

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives. He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth. He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit. And when our lives slowed down, he was there, too — helping us see the girls off to college and adjust to life as empty nesters.”

Michelle went on to express how she “will always be grateful” that her daughters, Malia and Sasha, were able to spend “so much time together” with Bo before his death. Ch-ch-check out the entire emotional tribute (below):

Meanwhile, the former POTUS also shared a beautiful message to his “true friend and loyal companion” on social media, saying:

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”

Take a look (below):

Following the news, many people offered their condolences to the Obama household on Twitter. One person commented:

“RIP Bo. Those Obamas (and the rest of the world) sure did adore you. Nothing quite like the love and loyalty of a do.”

Another posted:

“He was a fixture on the White House grinds and the perfect companion for the First Daughters”

A third shared:

“A dog more honorable than our last president.”

Rest in peace, Bo!

