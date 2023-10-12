Joe Jonas DROPPING Miami Divorce Filings After Successful Mediation With Sophie Turner! Details!

Joe Jonas is backing down from his Miami divorce filings.

We’ve heard mediation is going pretty well for the DNCE singer and his estranged wife Sophie Turner. It turns out it’s going so well he apparently no longer feels the need to move forward with a major court battle!

As Perezcious readers likely remember, the 34-year-old started all this with his shocking divorce filing in Miami last month. But after he and his Game of Thrones star baby momma spent four whole days in mediation the past week, it’s sounding like they’ve come to an agreement on more than just their kids’ custody.

Related: Jodie Turner-Smith Divorcing Joshua Jackson Because It ‘Didn’t Feel Right’ To ‘Settle’! OOF!

On Wednesday, the Cake by the Ocean singer filed to dismiss his initial divorce filings — meaning he’s dropping the idea of taking it to court! Court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday state the exes have reached “various agreements” and are now opting to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues” in lieu of the more litigious divorce route.

This is great news for the kids! And for both parents! It’s going to save them a lot of headaches — and a TON of money.

Earlier this week, the former spouses agreed on a custody arrangement for their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, through January, with them spending Thanksgiving in the US with daddy, and Christmas in the UK with mommy.

Everybody’s happy! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share in the comments below!

[Images via Jonas Brothers & Wired/YouTube]