Sophie Turner Calls 2023 'Year Of The Girlies' -- Celebrating Taylor Swift Friendship & More Amid Joe Jonas Split!

Sophie Turner don’t need no man.

It may be a wrap for 2023, but the Game of Thrones alum is entering the new year with what helped her get through the last: her girls!

Early Tuesday morning, Sophie took to Instagram with a carousel of cute pics of her and her female companions, letting it be known that 2023 was for the ladies! The upload featured tons of shots of her smiling, hugging, laughing, skiing, getting tattoos, and more with her bestiez — including Taylor Swift!

The 27-year-old shared a shot of her and the Lover singer at that famous Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets in October, where they were also accompanied by the likes of Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. And it sounds like the mom of two is looking forward to another female-centric year! She captioned her cute post:

“2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent”

Awww!

For the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, 2023 was also the year of divorce as she and her ex-husband of four years Joe Jonas ended their marriage and entered a contentious custody battle over their two daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. Taylor, who dated Joe years ago, famously offered up her NYC apartment to the Do Revenge star as their divorce proceedings played out.

No wonder Sophie is choosing sisters over misters! Or at least for the most part…

As we’ve been reporting, the Josie actress has since moved on from the Jonas Brother with 29-year-old British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. But it sounds like at the end of the day, she’s still all about her friends!

