John Cena Sets Make-A-Wish World Record For Most Wishes Granted!!

John Cena officially holds the title for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation!

The 45-year-old was recognized by Guinness World Records Tuesday. A post by the organization praised his work with the charity, which he began in 2002 and has been consistently doing for 20 straight years!

Related: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Is Forging Her OWN WWE Path!

Now, two decades later, he has granted an amazing 650 total wishes! WOW! See (below):

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, which was established in 1980, gives children with terminal illness between the ages of 2 and 18 the opportunity to meet a celebrity of their choice, attend an event, or give a gift to someone. Not only has Cena granted the highest number — no one else even comes CLOSE! Throughout its 42 years, no other celebrity has surpassed more than 200 total wishes. The Blockers star has done over three times that!

According to Wrestling Inc, Cena is not only the celebrity to grant the most wishes, but is also the most requested! It probably has a lot to do with his charming personality and his anti-bullying campaign with WWE, Be A Star. The actor previously celebrated his 500th wish granted back in 2015, where he explained:

“If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing. I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

See an emotional look back on some of his emotional Make-A-Wish moments (below):

Now that’s a man of the people! Good work, John, keep spreading that kindness and positivity. What do you think of the wrestling champ’s latest accomplishment, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down (below)!

[Images via WWE/YouTube & WENN/Avalon]