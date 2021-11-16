John Mayer Responds To Taylor Swift Fan Attacking Him About Their Breakup!

Dear Swifties, John Mayer won’t stand for the hate messages coming his way!

As you know, Taylor Swift has recently made headlines for the 10-minute version of her fan-fave track All Too Well, which is all about her whirlwind romance with Jake Gyllenhaal. Following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), fans are now speculating whether the 31-year-old singer-songwriter plans on re-releasing Speak Now next, AKA her third studio album that first debuted in 2010 and includes hits like Enchanted and Dear John. The latter of which is about none other than Mayer!

The two were romantically linked from December 2009 to February 2010 when Taylor was 19. Meanwhile, he was 32. Their breakup inevitably ended up being recounted in said scathing song. When Dear John dropped, Mayer later reacted to the track in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2012, saying he “didn’t deserve” to be called out like that:

“It made me feel terrible. It was a really lousy thing to do. I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard.”

Related: Is Jennifer Aniston The ‘Actress’ From Taylor Swift’s New All Too Well Lyrics? Her Friends Say…

He might be “caught off guard” yet again soon…

With the release of the new All Too Well and the accompanying short film, people couldn’t help but joke about how scared the Slow Dancing in a Burning Room artist should be when she eventually decides to drop Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on social media. Ch-ch-check out some of the reactions (below):

if taylor swift ended jake gyllenhaal in a 13 minute short film, imagine what she could do to john mayer with dear john — lils is brekking down ???? (@tshoevelia) November 13, 2021

no but she was kind to jake, john mayer had his name in the song title he's dead i'm afraid — маја (@desperationacts) November 13, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer on facetime right now knowing that Dear John (TV) is coming for his ass next

pic.twitter.com/bjoCUmWxmH — Alex (@alexandermaIIoy) November 12, 2021

However, it turns out some fans are taking things a little too far, and Mayer has decided to call them out on it. Well, one person at least, but it pretty much seems like a message to all going forward. According to Us Weekly, a social media user wrote in the direct message sent to the 44-year-old Sunday:

“F**k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something.”

Along with a heart symbol, she then followed up with:

“Answer me you bitch.”

And instead of overlooking the DM from the person, Mayer actually took the time to respond, writing back:

“I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

Although the user shared the screenshot from the Connecticut native with her TikTok followers, she has since made the videos private. In one of the follow-up responses, per Us Weekly, the fan apologized to Mayer for the hate and explained that she never expected him to see it, saying:

“My friend literally dared me to do that. She’s a Taylor fan and like so am I. It was a dare. I’m sorry. I did not expect you to see.”

While Mayer assured her that it was alright, he still had to ask:

“So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”

He then added:

“It’s 100 percent OK. Go forth and live happy and healthy!”

Okay guys, no matter what you may think about John Mayer, it is not cool to be threatening or wishing physical harm to him. Not even as dares. Or jokes. Take it from us; you don’t want to deal with the kind of karma that comes with digital trollery!

Reactions to this interaction? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]