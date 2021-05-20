Got A Tip?

Was John Mulaney Cheating With Strippers? A Breakdown Of The Rumors

John Mulaney Cheated Wife Strip Clubs Rumor

We don’t know whether to believe any of this, but it’s picking up steam, and we’ve found too often lately that where there’s smoke there’s fire — and the smoke is just getting into our eyes a little too much.

While the idea of long-sober John Mulaney relapsing was a shock, the more that comes out the more we realize we may not have been seeing the real him at all.

The popular stand-up came across as the nicest, most clean-cut guy. He also seemed like he was completely devoted to his wife, Annamarie Tendler; now out of nowhere he’s left her and is dating Olivia Munn, so who even knows?

Well, someone claims to…

PageSix has picked up a seemingly unverified rumor claiming Mulaney was cheating on his wife with a dancer at a strip club. Now, we’ll get back to that later, but first, let’s go with the oldest known online rumor. Nearly a year ago — months before the rehab — there was a blind item on celeb gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi that described a comedian/late night comedy show writer who came to a club and paid for sex. While the blind never revealed who the comic was, many believed it to be about Mulaney.

The dancer wrote into the account:

“I was so excited when I was told he was coming in the first time, I thought just to get lap dances but he slept with one of the dancers and my boss told me he sleeps with dancers whenever he’s around.”

John Mulaney Stripper Blind Item
(c) DeuxMoi/Instagram

Now, again, this was a blind item. As far as we know, nobody can even come close to confirming this is about Mulaney. We just know that quite a few people thought so. As for the “director of a movie” part — that doesn’t match up at all. However, there is the possibility the poster saw this IG post (below), in which Mulaney *jokes* about directing pal Pete Davidson‘s film The King Of Staten Island, and didn’t realize he was kidding:

All that is pretty shaky speculation, right? Well, more recently, another person claiming to be a dancer from NYC specifically commented directly about Mulaney. Last week, a Reddit user came forward (anonymously, of course) in a thread about the divorce, claiming they had personally slept with the SNL vet:

“I worked at a strip club in Manhattan for several years and met and hooked up with Mulaney on more than one occasion. He went by ‘Jack’. I’ve got no proof but I had to comment when I saw this thread lol”

She never gave her name, but she did answer questions. When someone asked if he was some kind of predator, she said the opposite:

“He’s actually really cool and normal. Took me a while to even realize it was him bc he wasn’t acting like ‘somebody’ and kind of just blended in with the friends he was with. It was a rly high end club so we didn’t have to deal with many sleazy ppl and he’s one of the coolest ppl I met. Wicked sarcastic but rly friendly too. Exactly what you’d think he’d be like.”

However, she isn’t about to let him off the hook — she says he was off the wagon AND openly cheating:

“That being said, he was definitely drinking and definitely never mentioned a wife. Did not hesitate to give me his number to meet outside of the club. He was always respectful to me so I could never call him a predator or anything, but I felt so awful once I found out he was married.”

After her comment was quoted in a Page Six article this week about Annamarie also having been in rehab, the commenter returned to the popular social forum to say she had actually been vetted a bit first:

“Someone DMed me to make sure I had his real phone number before this came out so I guess they decided I’m legit.”

Wow. Again, we cannot confirm any of this — we’ll leave it up to you whether you’re convinced by this account.

What do YOU think of the allegation??

[Image via The Late Show/YouTube/FayesVision/WENN.]

May 19, 2021 18:52pm PDT

