Kim Kardashian Says Ex Kanye West Will Be Around The Family 'No Matter What We're Going Through'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going to have to work together to keep coparenting — because as they both know, they are never leaving each others’ lives with their four kids together.

The 41-year-old reality TV star opened up a bit about that in the newest episode of The Kardashians, which dropped on Hulu on Thursday. And in her frank comments about the coparenting situation with her ex, it sounds like there are some healthy habits there that will impact the family in positive ways!

It all started when Kanye came to pick up the former couple’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and take them to school… IN A FIRE TRUCK! The scene showed Ye smiling ear-to-ear as the four kids enjoyed the experience of sitting in the truck and hanging out with real-life firefighters. So fun! Especially at that age! (Or, if you’re like us, fun at really any age… LOLz!)

Anyways, while the kids were enjoying the firefighting experience, Kanye delivered some wisdom about being a doting dad and going along for the (literal) ride:

“I think sometimes people are bashful to be super dads. Everyone wants to be a cool dad and sometimes you gotta wear the fire hat, sometimes you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume.”

He’s 100% right!

And the SKIMS founder definitely took notice of the situation on her end, too. In a confessional during the episode, Kim opened up about how she wants the kids to have both their mother and their father in their lives “no matter what” might be going on around them.

The Selfish author said:

“No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school.”

Obviously, there’s been no shortage of Kimye drama over the last few months. But with this attitude — from both parties — the duo can definitely co-parent in a productive way and see to it that their four little ones are put in a position to thrive!

Of course, this isn’t the first time either one of them has spoken out about their family following their very public divorce.

Last month, the KKW Beauty mogul spoke to journo Robin Roberts about coparenting in the public eye, telling the TV news talker about how to navigate things now that her two older kids “know what’s going on.”

During that interview, Kim said:

“You have to just be there for them. No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

Wise words!

And it’s clear she is continuing that practice now, too, based on these new looks during The Kardashians!

