Johnny Depp Said The Most DISGUSTING Thing Right After Marrying Amber Heard, Testifies Former Friend

Amber Heard’s former good friend has shed light on an unsettling comment Johnny Depp allegedly made right after the pair said “I do”.

On Tuesday, the court heard a prerecorded testimony from iO Tillett Wright, who served as best man at Heard and Depp’s 2015 Bahamas wedding. In the video, the author made a shocking claim, telling the court that Depp made a comment to him about potentially physically assaulting his new wife immediately after the ceremony.

Wright told the court:

“I was walking with Johnny and congratulating him that they pulled it off… [Johnny told me,] ‘We’re married now. I can punch her in the face and nobody can do anything about it.’”

Wright said his friendship with Heard began in 2011 — but ended about a year ago. He claimed he hit it off with Depp, Amber’s then-boyfriend, in 2013 and even lived in one of the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s homes for almost a year.

The scribe said there were times when the then-couple called him in to help mediate their intense fights, adding that Depp would get “misogynistic and cruel” under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. (Wright said he didn’t remember Depp drinking before the ceremony on the day of his and Heard’s wedding.) While the 36-year-old claimed he witnessed Heard and Depp argue with each other, he noted he never saw either get physically violent.

The activist said Depp told him he had dealt with jealousy and “rage activities” in his former relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, and Vanessa Paradis. Wright also testified he had “a lot of discussions” with Johnny about his fights with Heard and said the actor would frequently compare the actress to his mother.

The podcast host said:

“He said at one point, something to the effect of: ‘I already have a mom who is a bitch to me. I don’t need another one in my life.'”

Wright went on to recall how Heard and Depp often got “ugly with each other” during their many blowouts, telling the court:

“She called him old and he calls her soon-to-be ugly and talentless, and then they get really ugly with each other.”

