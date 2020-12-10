Johnny Depp Was Allegedly ROMANTIC Partners With Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, & More In Shocking New Report!

Johnny Depp may have lost his UK libel case against The Sun, but his legal war is just getting started — and it looks like he won’t give up until he drags half of Hollywood into it!

As you may know, the actor is not only appealing the verdict in his libel case, but simultaneously pursuing a $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia. Unfortunately for Johnny, his attorney Adam Waldman has already been removed from the case for leaking confidential information to the press.

But it looks like the case is about to get even more high-profile, as the Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly going to have to turn over communications with all of his former romantic partners, which apparently includes some of the industry’s biggest actresses.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp is reportedly obligated to produce “all responsive communications” with his former, alleged romantic partners for the court, including Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, and Marion Cotillard. Wow, they’re gonna need a red carpet for this thing!

It’s inneresting seeing the court system and the Hollywood gossip grapevine collide, as Depp’s alleged relationships with each of these stars has only been rumored. While Cotillard and Depp never confessed to a romance, there were rumors the pair flirted heavily on the set of the film Public Enemies in 2008, and that their chemistry was palpable. To make matters (potentially) more scandalous, the actor was still in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis at the time (unless they had separated with the press finding out!).

There were also romance rumors about Depp and Angie after the pair met on the set of the 2010 film, The Tourist, when Jolie was still with Brad Pitt. Despite the fact that neither confirmed anything romantic happened between them, and a curious In Touch Weekly report that they actually couldn’t stand each other, the rumors persisted. Depp did little to quell the speculation when he sang Angie’s praises later that year, gushing:

“She’s everything. She’s kind of a walking poem, Angelina is. She’s this perfect beauty but at the same time very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, very funny, and also has a very perverse sense of humor.”

As for Knightley, who worked on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with Depp over the course of a decade, no romance has been confirmed. Her being named as one of the actor’s romances is actually pretty surprising, seeing as he straight up told Evening Standard that they were “not romantically involved.” He shared:

“Kissing someone you are not romantically involved with is always awkward, but the fact that Keira is 20-something years younger than me made it infinitely more awkward. Still, she was a good sport about it and we did what we had to do.”

A few of Depp’s famous exes have already given depositions in the UK case. While Winona Ryder maintained that Johnny was never violent with her, Ellen Barkin claimed that Depp threw a wine bottle in her direction when they were involved. Barkin’s depo was later downplayed by Depp, who said the actress is simply holding a “grudge” against him, according to DailyMail.com.

Depp’s defamation case is expected to go to trial in early 2021, and it’s clearly shaping up to be the most star-studded event of the year. What do U think will come of this, Perezcious readers?

