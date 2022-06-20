Johnny Depp 'Happy' & 'Relieved' Amber Heard Trial Is Over -- And It Sounds Like He's REALLY Moved On!

Johnny Depp is living his best life!

The 59-year-old star has apparently completely moved on from landing on the winning side over ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this month after their weeks-long jaw-dropping defamation trial in Virginia. And now, as Depp settles into his new role as a rock star alongside musician Jeff Beck, the A-lister is looking ahead to the future!

On Sunday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped up on stage at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland and performed alongside the English guitarist for fans. Simultaneously, a source spoke to People about the actor’s mindset right now, nearly three weeks after winning his trial against the 36-year-old Heard.

According to the insider, Depp has “moved on” from thinking about the trial, and is instead planning his future. The mag reports that the actor is apparently in a good headspace:

“The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it’s over. Although he is relieved about the jury’s verdict, he isn’t gloating about it.”

No gloating?!?! But yeah, we’d be happy and relieved if we were due to be paid over $8 million, too. Just saying! But obviously, the money is a secondary concern in the context of this situation between exes. And it sounds like Depp’s relief at having come out victorious in Virginia sits deeper than just dollar figures on a balance sheet.

For now, the City of Lies star is looking ahead to his work as a musician. Back on June 9, he and Beck announced the mid-July release of their forthcoming album 18. The pair has already dropped a music video for the first single off the album, titled This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr.

Now, the insider reports, Depp intends to take time to “get back to what he loves doing” in the summer ahead:

“He isn’t even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming.”

But will he truly get his career back?!

Whether or not that happens, this new report on his alleged mindset seems to track with our prior reporting.

Perezcious readers will recall how, following the jury’s verdict in his trial against the Aquaman star, the Kentucky-born A-lister released a public statement boasting about “the truth” of the situation:

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

Evidently, that peace now has propelled Depp into the future.

Still, Johnny supposedly “isn’t gloating”?! Like, at all? Not even privately?? Do y’all believe that, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]