Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Teams Both Release VICIOUS Statements Following Her Shocking Testimony!

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s respective PR teams are working overtime right now following the 36-year-old Aquaman star’s bombshell trial testimony this week.

As we’ve been reporting, Heard took the stand on Thursday and claimed that the 58-year-old Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle, along with detailing other abusive acts allegedly perpetrated against her by the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Now, in the aftermath of that jaw-dropping testimony, both Depp and Heard are trying to win the ensuing publicity battle.

In a statement released to People and other outlets, a spokesperson for Depp calls Amber’s testimony the “performance of her life,” and adds:

“As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination. While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.”

The blistering statement then cryptically warns about the apparently brutal “upcoming cross examination” that will be delivered by Depp’s legal team:

“His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented. The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”

Whoa!

But Amber’s side wasn’t just going to let things sit as they were, either. In their own statement sent to the media outlet in response to the story from Depp’s side, Heard’s team notes:

“As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor. They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.”

And the Heard statement kept going! In a particularly cutting line, Amber’s side notes one of her “disappointments” is Johnny’s apparent “inability to distinguish fact from fiction — a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team.”

Damn!!!

The statement continues, calling Johnny’s in-trial behavior “as pitiful as it was in their marriage,” and adding:

“That same team is so panicked they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced. Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers. Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim.”

These two sides are NOT playing around.

And certainly, we are far from seeing the end of this whole drama as the trial continues to play out.

