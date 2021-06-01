Why JoJo Siwa Is Fighting To Get Kissing Scene With Male Actor REMOVED From Upcoming Movie!

JoJo Siwa is out and proud — and she doesn’t want anything getting in the way of that!

The reality TV star revealed on Tuesday while gracing the Pride month cover of Entertainment Weekly that she is working to have a kissing scene with a male actor removed from her upcoming film Bounce now that she’s officially a member of the LGBTQ+ community!

Not ashamed to flaunt her love life with best-friend-turned-girlfriend Kylie Prew, JoJo said of the scene:

“I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it’s a man.”

But there’s also another meaningful reason the actress is committed to removing the kiss. She’s worried her young fans might get super confused seeing her locking lips with a guy! Because her diehards range from 3 to 10 years old, the Nickelodeon star thinks they won’t be able to separate fiction from reality, telling the outlet:

“That’s what they look at me as [just JoJo Siwa], not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it’s going to be a little weird.”

While her girlfriend is totally fine with the onscreen moment, the 18-year-old insisted:

“I’m not about it. I’m trying to get it pulled so bad. It’ll happen. It’ll get pulled.”

Love that confidence!! Though that does seem like an uphill battle, but we totally understand why JoJo would be concerned.

But there is another way to look at it. The kissing scene (if it cannot be removed) could be a learning moment for her younger fans! She could explain in a video the difference between IRL JoJo and her movie characters. Besides, the professional dancer identifies as pansexual, meaning she’s not totally opposed to men… she’s just got her heart locked on Kylie now!

Bounce is an adaptation of Megan Shull‘s young adult novel about a girl who wishes she could trade her family for a different one on Christmas Eve. It was directed by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before creative Susan Johnson and is also produced by Will Smith and his production company, Westbrook Studios.

Knowing that the Dance Moms alum is so committed to her onscreen persona, we have a feeling there’s no romantic storylines — or at least kissing scenes — in her upcoming Nick musical, The J Team, either. She’ll also be diving headfirst into the recording of her next album prior to a 2022 tour, so get ready for some love songs dedicated to Prew!

As for how life is now that it has been months since coming out on TikTok in January, the bow-enthusiast couldn’t be happier, acknowledging:

“The world right now is in such a great place with me. There was a phase where a lot of the world hated me, like teenagers. They hated me. And I think now we’re homies and we’re cool again.”

While she’s faced some backlash from conservative, right-wing parents, JoJo has definitely rocketed to another level of fame by being her authentic self! AH-mazing!

