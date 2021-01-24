Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Says He 'Couldn't Be Any Prouder' Of Son Josey! Awww!

Ryan Dorsey is SO proud of his amazing son, 5-year-old Josey!

The doting dad paid tribute to the incredibly little boy — and the son of the late Glee star Naya Rivera — in a brand new Instagram post published to the site late Thursday night.

In the new pic, Ryan shows off Josey rockin’ new Carolina Panthers gear meant to show off the local NFL team in the Charlotte area for which Ryan grew up cheering.

The Panthers’ longtime team motto is #KeepPounding — as in, keep working hard and keep persevering, never quit, and never give up. That has taken on special new meaning for Ryan and Josey, as the prideful dad explains in the photo caption!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

What a cute kid!

And we love the message of perseverance, too! Such a positive, uplifting idea — here’s to helping uplift and support those all around us in each of our communities like this!

