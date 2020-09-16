Kate Gosselin Tears Into ‘Violent & Abusive’ Ex Jon Gosselin Over Alleged Attack On Son Collin

Kate Gosselin is not shying away from this fight against ex-husband Jon Gosselin over the alleged abuse of one of their kids!

Almost two weeks since their son Collin accused the father of eight of punching and kicking him during a violent altercation earlier this month, the reality TV star has continued to speak to the press about her estranged ex’s “abusive” ways.

Despite Jon’s denials of the incident, Kate straight out told People she’s had enough:

“I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person.”

As we previously reported, she was informed of the alleged altercation”causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching” by Pennsylvania’s Berks County Child & Youth Services (CYS). This was after the 16-year-old took to his Instagram in a since-deleted post to reveal his father “beat” him up, continuing:

“He punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.”

It was through CYS though, that Kate was also able to “read multiple reports — from the police report, to Collin’s statement to the police, to the account of an adult eyewitness.” She shared:

“They were all very similar, if not identical. Until I receive the letter from CYS about whether they’ve deemed the allegations founded or not, it’s ongoing. My contact at CYS has not told me otherwise. If this doesn’t qualify as assault, I don’t know what does.”

It’s been reported CYS did look into the case, but shelved it 24 hours later. Berks County D.A. John Adams had even told the outlet previously:

“No charges or citations were filed as a result of that incident. We are not investigating at this point.”

Miz Gosselin has continued to fire back at her ex over the alleged mistreatment of the teen, even after Jon denied ever hitting their son, boiling it down to his claim that he had “restrained him” after an argument between them escalated.

Citing Jon’s “delusional ramblings,” Kate refuses to stay silent:

“The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but.”

It’s clear the momma of eight wholeheartedly believes her teen’s account and wants to see justice, possibly in the form of criminal charges brought against her one-time husband.

We certainly haven’t heard the last about this!

