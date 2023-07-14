Jonah Hill Spotted Surfing Amid Sarah Brady & Alexa Nikolas Accusations!

Is Jonah Hill letting the waves wash away his worries?

Less than one week after the Superbad star was accused of emotional abuse by his ex Sarah Brady and then later sexual misconduct by Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas, he’s retreating to the ocean to catch a few waves.

Paparazzi caught up with the 39-year-old on Thursday out on the sandy beaches of Malibu, California, where he was spotted in full surf mode — a black wetsuit, a white surfboard adorned with green and blue stripes, and his signature shaggy hair and beard. However, when it came to speaking on his recent controversies, he opted to remain silent.

In a video obtained by DailyMail.com, a pap asked the You People star, “Everything good with you, man? You know, all the bad news that’s come along?”

To that, Hill responded with a dismissive wave as he headed for cover down the beach in a nearby bungalow. Interestingly enough, the Oscar-nominated actor maintained a smile across his for the majority of the interaction. You can watch the full clip HERE.

As Perezcious readers know, Jonah has been in the hot seat for the last week as his ex-girlfriend — a surfer herself — blasted him on her Instagram Stories. In that saga, she posted a series of purportedly misogynistic text message exchanges between the two in which she accused the 21 Jump Street actor of “manipulation,” “coercion,” and “emotional abuse.”

She also claimed he attempted to prevent her from seeing friends, and even allegedly asked her to take down a pic in which the pro surfer posed in a swimsuit on social media, all while claiming those were his “boundaries.”

Then, Brady shared more details about her former relationship with the actor, claiming that he apparently continued to send her sexual text messages after the two split up:

“He kept me on as a close emotional confidant after the break up was, Sexting me on July 13, 2022, visited me at my apartment in my hometown early August 2022, and then waited till a week after I moved to Hawaii for law school to send me a text being like btw I’m in a new relationship.”

Not long after that, former child star Alexa Nikolas opened up about her own history with Hill, recalling a time in which she was 16 and he was 24. In that alleged incident, at a party hosted by fellow film star Justin Long, The Wolf of Wall Street actor “slammed” her against a door and “shoved his tongue” down her throat.

What do you think of the latest Jonah sighting amid all the controversy, Perezcious readers? Surf’s up, or what??

