Khloé Kardashian Goes Cryptic After Kylie Jenner's Reunion With Jordyn Woods! LOOK!

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out — well, sort of — about Kylie Jenner‘s unexpected reunion with Jordyn Woods.

As we reported over the weekend, the Life Of Kylie alum reunited with her former BFF for a dinner date. This abrupt little meet-and-greet was really surprising to all who have followed the years-old cheating drama involving Jordyn and Khloé’s ex-partner and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. But now, long after that major infidelity rocked the Revenge Body host’s world, Khloé appears ready to let bygones be bygones?? …Maybe?!

Related: Blac Chyna’s Surprising Response To Khloé Kardashian Parenting Comments!

On Sunday, the 39-year-old mom of two popped up on Instagram with a few very curious new posts. Taking to her Stories for a series of thoughtful and cryptic (of course!) comments, True Thompson‘s momma opened up in her now-patented way.

First, she offered the world this quote about how bad people in life “give you experience,” the worst ones “give you a lesson,” and the best do far more than that:

“Never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories.”

Then, the Good American founder quoted author Doe Zantamata for her next cryptic push.

In her second quoted commentary, Kardashian made reference to how “easy” it is to judge others, and how “difficult” it is to truly understand them:

“It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience, and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.”

Hmmm…

But none of that was as eye-catching as the KUWTK alum’s third and final IG Stories post on the matter. In it, Khloé shared an un-cited and very brief quote that really sums up the whole sitch:

“it takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations”

So what “cruel situations” is Khloé referring to here??

Is it just the Tristan-Jordyn cheating scandal from way back in 2019? Or does Khloé also think it’s “cruel” that Kylie reconnected with her former BFF now? And thus, the Kardashians star is doing her best to “remain kind” and show “grace” regarding this weekend’s dinner get-together?!

Related: Scott Disick Sure Threw Some Shade At Blac Chyna Over Khloé… YEESH!

To her credit, Khloé has been on one lately — in a very good way. As we reported a few days ago, the reality TV veteran shut down persistent rumors of ongoing discord between her and Blac Chyna amid Khloé’s close relationship with baby brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream.

So maybe Khlo is once again trying to shut down divides and mend proverbial fences with this messaging now that Kylie and Jordyn have reunited?

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? What’s your take on Cryptic Khloé’s latest messages?! Sound OFF with your opinions and reactions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Apega/MEGA/WENN]