Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Were Hanging Out For A Whole YEAR Before Public Outing Together!

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may have just made their first public appearance together in over four years… But it’s NOT the first time they’ve hung out!

Fans were absolutely SHOCKED over the weekend to see the Kylie Cosmetics and Woods by Jordyn businesswomen back in each other’s company YEARS after calling it quits on their best friend status.

Related: Khloé Gets Cryptic Following Kylie & Jordyn Reunion

If you missed it, the two were photographed heading into a sushi spot in Los Angeles for a dinner date Saturday night, with Jordyn seemingly unable to contain her excitement as she grinned ear to ear. See (below):

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited! Billionaire enjoys dinner with her ex BFF https://t.co/eTAKBeLgXp pic.twitter.com/3gk8j4xCN9 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 16, 2023

Of course, a plethora of different reactions came out following the besties’ debut reconciliatory outing. It was shocking to see them together! After all, they left off on a pretty negative note with all the drama over Jordyn’s hookup with Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a 2019 party. But it was old news behind closed doors. A new report suggests they may have actually been working on rekindling their friendship for WAY longer than anyone may have expected!

Man, we can’t help but wonder if we saw a Cryptic Khloé IG post about it and totally missed the context!

Related: Blac Chyna Insists She ‘Never’ Had ‘Negative’ Feelings Toward The Kardashians…

Sources close to the famous friends informed TMZ Monday morning the pair have actually been hanging out — safe from the lenses of eagle-eyed paparazzi — for quite a while now… Like, over a year!

WHAT??

Who would have thought that for the past year, Kylie and Jordyn have been secretly hanging out and working out their grievances, and no one knew about it! But as we all know, Kylie is the queen of keeping things under wraps.

Does Khloé know that it’s been this long?!

Well, the insider emphasized that despite any personal feelings, Khloé never attempted to put any restrictions on who her little sis could be friends with in the first place following the drama. You may remember during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in 2021, the Good American founder insisted that if Ky wanted to make amends with Jor, she’d be all for it, saying:

“I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again. My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

Kylie also opened up in the same reunion, sharing that she and the model “had a talk” following the incident, but at the time there was seemingly no reconciliation.

We’re just picturing what this last year has looked like for the two… Is Jor back in Stormi’s life? Has she met Aire yet? Did she help Kylie through her split from Travis Scott?? Does she hang with Kylie and Timmy??? So many questions!

As for now, the source told TMZ that everyone is just ready to move on from the drama — and a public appearance together seems like a major step.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods/Instagram & Kylie Jenner/YouTube]