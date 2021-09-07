Jordyn Woods Offers Up Some Clarity After Saying Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Was Like A 'Brother' Before They Started Dating!

Jordyn Woods is giving new meaning to the phrase, “love you like a brother”!

The social media star and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about their friendship-turned-relationship in a new video for Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish on Friday, and Kylie Jenner’s former bestie addressed her previous comments about Towns being like a “brother” to her.

Reflecting on the period before she and Towns turned romantic, the 23-year-old shared:

“Two years before, I’m like, ‘No, that’s like a brother to me.’ That sounds disgusting now, I know.”

LOLz, at least she can admit it!

Related: Jordyn Asks Fans To Pray For Karl-Anthony After He Receives COVID Diagnosis

Towns felt the same way, adding with a laugh:

“That sounds crazy.”

While they certainly don’t act like a pair of siblings now, the two said they were strictly platonic for quite a while.

The NBA star explained:

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship… Literally there was never a kiss or anything. I was just best friends. We had such mutual respect for each other.”

But their feelings for each other evolved during the coronavirus pandemic, as Jordyn supported the athlete through the deaths of seven of his family members, including his mother, Jacqueline Towns.

Karl-Anthony went on to explain that, at the time, they came to a crossroads in their relationship, and ultimately decided to go down the love expressway. He shared:

“It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.”

Woods mused that timing was “everything” for them as a couple, adding:

“I felt like God was presenting us something that we just went with. And it happened to be something beautiful.”

The model noted that being friends for so long helped them easily get through their “bad days,” pointing out:

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”

Towns agreed, adding:

“Because of our close friendship when we got those arguments — just like every other couple — where it looked like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to work out or not,’ it was our communication that got us out of there. It made us so much stronger and closer. Because of the way we became a couple, we saved ourselves so much trouble and obviously detriments.”

They say the best relationships start off as friendships, and these two are proving that saying right! The pair celebrated their 1-year anniversary in May, and are planning to spend “many more” years together, according to Jordyn. What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Is starting off with a super close, sibling-like friendship the key to a successful relationship, or are these two an exception? Watch their full chat (below) and sound off in the comments!

[Image via Jordyn Woods/Instagram]