Hold Up... Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods 'Never Fully Cut Each Other Off' After Tristan Thompson Scandal?!

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ public reunion earlier this year truly shocked us all — but it turns out it WASN’T the first time the ladies had connected since Tristan Thompson got in the way of their friendship!

We all know the story. The NBA player was caught kissing the younger model at a party back in 2019 — with whispers of even more going on — while he was attached to Kylie’s older sister Khloé Kardashian. The whole KarJenner clan distanced themselves from Jordyn in the aftermath of the infidelity, which forced the BFFs apart, something for which the athlete only just apologized.

But now, in a new Q&A with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine out on Monday, The Kardashians star admitted she and her pal have actually stayed in touch through it all! WHAT?!

During the fun and revealing chat, with The Hunger Games alum asked the beauty mogul what happened with her fellow socialite and how they became friends “again” after the “huge trauma.” The 26-year-old mother of two held nothing back while referencing their dinner date in July, explaining:

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.”

Wow! So, they were NEVER fully ex-besties like we all thought?! Well, it does sound like their relationship took a beating thanks to the messy entanglement.

Similar to what she said on the reality series while chatting with Tristan, the Khy founder explained:

“There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

Makes sense! It also explains why they suddenly stepped out together after four years of no public interactions. It may have seemed sudden to the world, but for them, it was the natural next step after privately navigating the tough time. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised they kept in touch amid this drama? Let us know (below)!

