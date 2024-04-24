Ariana Biermann BLASTS Mom Kim Zolciak For Clickbait Post Suggesting Kroy Biermann Died!

Ariana Biermann has had it with her mom Kim Zolciak! And, TBH, we get it!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum nearly gave her 22-year-old daughter “a damn heart attack” when she uploaded a clickbait post on Instagram implying that her ex-husband Kroy Biermann had DIED! Sharing a black-and-white photo of the embattled couple posing BTS at Watch What Happens Live (see HERE), the 45-year-old mother of six simply captioned the shocking post:

“#RIP #LinkInBio”

The link, also shared in her Story, directed fans to a Celebuzz article about celebrities who died in 2023. WTF?! It wasn’t even a recent article — and certainly not one about her very much still alive (and estranged) husband. Soooo what was that photo about?!

Obviously, any kind of post suggesting a loved one has passed is bound to stir up attention. And all of that buzz quickly got back to Ariana, who wasn’t sure if it was real or not at first! Yikes!

As you may recall, Ariana was adopted by the NFL star years ago upon his marriage to the Don’t Be Tardy personality. And she wasn’t happy about the implication of her adopted dad’s death! She took to her TikTok to react to the drama hours after the post was uploaded — and she was clearly very disturbed by it. Freaking out, she told fans:

“You guys, I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram! I physically don’t have any f**king words. What? Like what? The DMs that I’m getting — like before I even saw the story — and I’m like [shocked].”

Jeez! We can’t even imagine! The emotions she must’ve spiraled through — whew! After wondering how her followers would handle a situation like this, Ariana seemingly told her momma:

“Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof. Let’s see what’s coming next week. I love you, but I just… my heart, tugging. Like, no! The f**k?!”

Fans were just as stunned by the eye-catching post. They shared their hot takes and best advice by writing:

“Going no contact with my mom was the best thing I ever did for myself.” “As a mom, this breaks my heart. Take care of YOU. Set firm boundaries and honestly, stay off socials. Care for your heart and head right now.” “This one went too far”

It’s a very insensitive thing to do — especially without warning your children first!!! While it doesn’t seem like Ari’s ready to cut ties, good for her for speaking out about how jarring this post was! She and her young siblings don’t deserve that!

But, as mentioned, this isn’t the only clickbaity post Kim’s shared recently. Amid massive money troubles and a messy divorce, she started posting eye-catching IG uploads several months ago — many of which link back to Celebuzz articles. Last November, for example, she pretended her eldest Brielle Biermann was pregnant when writing:

“I’M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA! #LinkInBio”

But in the attached piece, the 27-year-old was merely quoted as wanting to “one day” have children. Like, damn. Kim is being so manipulative for attention these days! Guess she’s probably making money off this? But is this really the only thing she can do to pay back her steep debts?? It’s nuts! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Were you fooled by this post too? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube & Ariana Biermann/TikTok]