Joshua Jackson Treating Lupita Nyong'o 'Like A Total Princess'!

In case you weren’t convinced after those steamy beach pics, Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are the REAL DEAL!

On Monday, Jodie Turner-Smith‘s soon-to-be ex hubby was spotted out and about with his new lady just five months after he was slammed with divorce papers. The Dawsons Creek alum shared a hawt makeout sesh with the Black Panther actress on the beach in Puerto Vallarta — and apparently taking Lupita to paradise isn’t all he’s doing to show his love!

Sources gushed to US Weekly about how the 41-year-old birthday gal is getting treated like royalty by her new beau. An insider told the outlet on Tuesday:

“Lupita is so happy she’s spending her birthday with Joshua and he’s treating her like a total princess.”

Aww!

The source went on to detail what exactly Pacey had planned for his new girlfriend as they arrived in Mexico:

“He’s surprised her with a spa day at the resort and romantic dinners. He’s pulling out all the stops because he wants to make her feel really special.”

And despite their romance being fairly new, the pair are supposedly heading toward a “serious” future:

“Although Lupita and Joshua have only been dating for a few months now, things have gotten progressively more serious over time. Their relationship started off as friends, but slowly became romantic after spending almost all their free time together.”

