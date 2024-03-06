'90s Comic Sinbad Back After 4 YEARS! See His First Public Statement Since Stroke!

Sinbad is back!

Four years after the comedian — whose real name is David Adkins — suffered a major stroke, he’s back on Instagram. And he looks GREAT! Back in November 2020 his family released a statement revealing their “beloved husband and father” had suffered a debilitating stroke after having two blood clots in his brain. Things were up in the air for a while, with even the 67-year-old himself believing he may never walk again. But slowly he started to recover and built his strength back up.

Just recently on February 29, Sinbad was able to join his A Different World co-stars via Zoom for a conference at the Atlanta University Center for historically Black colleges and universities — an experience he described in his post as “so cool”. He even said it was “wild” that some of the kids knew who he was!

He went on to thank his fans and those who have reached out to share the love, too, adding:

“Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me. Thank you so much.”

He also teased more appearances coming up:

“Expect to see more of me soon. And don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you. Miracles happen.”

Aww! How inspirational! The Jingle All The Way star captioned the sweet post:

“Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here! #WeGettinThereYall #ADifferentWorld”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

It’s so amazing to see how well Sinbad is doing and how far he’s come in his recovery! We continue to send him and his family all our love!

