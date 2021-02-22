Listen To This: Work It Out!

THANK YOU to all the music makers, like Josie Dunne.

Theirs is the hardest profession of all in entertainment. They are artists and also business people. And their struggle is non-stop!

But, it’s worth it! Music is such an integral part of our lives!

And pop music, especially, holds a dear space in our heart!

Ooh La La is bubblegum! Not everybody likes their songs this cheery. We do! We need this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to listen to more music from Josie Dunne!