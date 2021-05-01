Jessa Seewald, Jim Bob Duggar, And More Family Members React To Josh’s Child Pornography Charges

More members of the Duggar family break their silence after Josh Duggar was arrested on federal child pornography charges this week.

ICYMI, the 33-year-old was brought into custody at the Washington County jail in Arkansas on Thursday. The following day, he pleaded not guilty over a Zoom hearing after his attorneys asked for the charges not to be read aloud by the judge. However, it was later revealed he faces one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. If granted bail before his July trial, he will not be allowed to have unsupervised children in the home. A bond hearing will take place on May 5.

On Friday, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued a statement on their family website declaring their love for the eldest son and thanking fans for “your continued prayers.” Take a look at the full note from the reality star parents (below):

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, one of Josh’s younger sisters, took to Instagram to address the arrest that same day, writing:

“We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.”

On Saturday morning, Jessa Seewald spoke out against her estranged brother in a post on her IG Story, exclaiming how her family is “saddened to hear of the charges against Josh.” She continued:

“As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time.”

Amy King, a cousin of the fam, told The Sun that the family was wrecked by the news.

“I spoke with several of my cousins after we heard about the arrest. We’re in shock, but we don’t want to think the worst of someone, you want to think the best. Just thinking about it makes me want to have a glass of wine right now.”

She added:

“It breaks my heart. Family is family, and I wish the best for everyone.”

The new statements come after Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard confessed to People they had “found out” about the arrest at some point on Thursday. The couple also said the entire situation was “very sad.”

Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, has yet to open up about the arrest.

As you may know, this isn’t the first scandal the entire family has witnessed, as the political activist’s car dealership had been raided by Homeland Security two years ago. Then, in 2015, the businessman revealed his porn addiction after cheating on his wife and creating an account on Ashley Madison, a website that helps married folks cheat on their partners.

That same year, Josh also apologized after reports of him molesting five underage girls — including his sisters Jessa and Jill — came to light. The two have since distanced themselves from the family.

It definitely must be appalling and disgusting to hear about the new charges against Josh, especially given his history.

[Image via TLC/YouTube, Jessa Seewald/Instagram, Jinger Duggar Vuolo/Instagram]