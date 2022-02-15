OMG Did Julia Fox Compare Dating Kanye To Raising Her 1-Year-Old Son??

Kanye West and Julia Fox may have ended their high-profile fling already, but it’s still inneresting to go back to the height of the frenzy and look at what they were saying at the time. It’s kind of like a relationship autopsy.

While most of what we’re getting from both of the celebs is real-time on social media, Julia did a profile with The Cut shortly before the breakup, and it’s fascinating stuff. The Uncut Gems star opened up about what it was really like dating one of the most famous — and infamously controlling — men on the planet. And even pre-breakup it wasn’t all just gushing girlfriend talk!

First, on going from barely known indie movie actress and model to focus of tabloid headlines overnight, Julia compared it to becoming prom queen, telling the mag:

“I don’t know what being one is like, but I would assume it kind of feels like this.”

Well, except that prom queens get to pick their outfit. Ha!

But don’t misunderstand, she isn’t necessarily saying that in a positive light. She goes on to lament the change, saying:

“I’ve never been operating at the level that Ye is. Everything is much more amplified, and everything feels much more serious… Just because of how many people are watching.”

She actually preferred being only a little famous, in certain circles:

“I never wanted to be super-megafamous. It’s a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically.”

We guess that’s why she’s stayed incredibly candid about the entire relationship, even on her podcast, Forbidden Fruits, a platform she’s used to have longer form responses to speculation about her love life:

“When our paparazzi photos were leaked, there was just such an interest. I was kind of like, ‘Okay, I’ll tell you.’ I wasn’t being, like, hush-hush, celebrity. Celebrities are not that f**king important. You can tell us about your stupid f**king date. We’re in a pandemic. Give people something to talk about. Do your f**king service, do your job.”

Hear, hear! She may value her privacy, but she’s also real enough to get that it’s a two-way street — and no one wants to hear celebs complaining! Nice!

As far as what it’s actually like handling Ye and his whims, Julia seems to inadvertently compare the experience directly to being the mom of a one-year-old child (she welcomed son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev in January 2021). She began to answer:

“When I’m with Ye…”

But then trailed off. Then says:

“But even when I’m with my son, it’s also very difficult.”

Ha! Whut?? We’re not sure she meant for that to sound the way it did coming out! But it’s honestly not much of a surprise either. Getting into exactly what she means, she says:

“It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.”

Kinda sounds like being yanked around on a tight leash to us. And we know it ultimately didn’t really last — but hopefully Julia got something out of the experience.

Would YOU date Kanye??

