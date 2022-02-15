Kanye West Posts MORE Anti Kim Kardashian Content After Saying He Would Take Accountability -- WTF?

Kanye West is clearly having a hard time right now, but we can imagine how Kim Kardashian is probably having a harder time!

Per reports, not even hours after writing that he would take accountability for his social media behavior against the mother of his four children, the troubled artist shared the following on Instagram:

Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian for allegedly not allowing him to see his kids in new Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/rD6LvYdn1O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 15, 2022

The rapper and fashion designer has since deleted the post.

We’re sad to see this since not long before, on Tuesday, the 44-year-old was saying he was listening and learning amid his ongoing campaign to win Kimmy Kakes back.

In said previous post about accountability, the music icon had taken to Instagram to tell fans he was taking “accountability” for his recent social media rants about his estranged wife and her new beau, Pete Davidson, that many have pointed out is harassment.

Alongside a picture of himself onstage, the Donda rapper wrote that he’s been working on his “communication” and has only recently realized that writing in ALL CAPS — his typical mode of correspondence on the ‘Gram — comes off as “screaming” at people, which apparently, he hasn’t been intending to do this whole time.

Related: Kanye & Julia Fox Officially Split — Read Her Statement HERE

He explained:

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

The Grammy winner went on to address the string of screenshots he shared of his and Kim’s private texts — which she expressed wanting to keep private in the screenshots — adding:

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Read the post in full (below).

We were SO glad and proud to see he was taking notes on the criticism about his recent antics, because, quite frankly, there’s been a lot of it.

In the since-deleted screenshots, the SKIMS founder expressed concern that someone might physically harm her boyfriend directly because of Kanye’s attacks on the Saturday Night Live star. The KUWTK alum allegedly wrote to the rapper in multiple texts:

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault… There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

In response, West, who jokingly refers to Pete as “Skete,” wrote back to the mother of his children:

“I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Of course, his message telling no one to “do anything physical” also said he would “handle the situation” personally — and came with a screenshot of a guy being choked out. So it felt like the most threatening post yet.

Amid the drama, fans made it clear that Kanye’s tactics are textbook harassment. Social media onlookers wrote:

“What Kanye is doing to Kim is harassment and public humiliation—the worst part is that its happening in front of the world and people are watching it like entertainment.” “I think many survivors will agree this [is] far from funny or entertaining. This is the escalating point to something majorly violent. Please stop encouraging Kanye. To my survivors, please detox from this if needed. This is triggering s**t.” “None of this s**t is funny, as someone who deals with this, I can say it’s scary, and stressful… I have sympathy for [Kim] … It’s a tough choice leaving, but I’m happy she did.” “This is terrifying for a woman. He’s threatening violence and demanding her back. This is not okay, any woman who has been in this situation and feared for her life doesn’t think it’s funny, it’s triggering and terrifying.”

So, it seemed Ye had truly listened. But sadly, per reports, it seemed Kanye had one more dig in him to throw at the woman whose affections he’s trying to regain. Sigh. Kanye…

Whatever is truly going on between Kim and Ye, we know these types of posts are not the way to resolve it. Wishing all of them healing — for the kids!!!!

[Image via Avalon/WENN.]