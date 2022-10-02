Julia Fox Opens Up About Struggling With ADHD & OCD: ‘It’s Been Very Difficult’

Julia Fox got real about her struggles with ADHD and OCD.

In a video posted on TikTok Friday, the 32-year-old actress opened up about her experience living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The candid conversation started when a fan asked if she could “make a video about navigating ur career while being neurodivergent.” Julia answered the question, saying in a video:

“It’s been very difficult. I have bouts of like, great productivity, where I’m on top of the world and just feeling like I’m invincible. And then, I have moments of like, deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling, like I just can’t f**king move.”

Related: Julia Is ‘Proud’ Of Herself For Splitting With Kanye After ‘First Sign Of A Red Flag’

The Uncut Gems star then shared that her ADHD — a chronic condition that includes attention difficulty, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness — has been hard to manage:

“I’ve never really talked about it, but like, ADHD is really tough. I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realized was OCD, because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I’d always want them to reach to 10, and if I’m not smoking weed, I’m literally counting.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, OCD is a disorder characterized as “unreasonable thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead to compulsive behaviors.” And in order to combat her symptoms, Julia shared she has been using marijuana – but it has not really helped her ADHD at all:

“So, the weed quiets down the OCD, but it does not help with the productivity issue with the ADHD. Ugh, it’s just too much.”

Love this refreshingly open conversation about such important topics like this! Ch-ch-check out the entire clip from Julia (below):

[Image via MEGA/WENN]