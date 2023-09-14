My Unorthodox Life Star Julia Haart Reveals She Had To Breastfeed Her Own Brother!

What in the world?!

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart breastfed her own brother?!

The Netflix personality revealed the shocking truth on Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, explaining she was asked to breastfeed her brother, Shlomo, who is 23 years younger than her. This was decades ago. Julia had just given birth to her daughter Batsheva, now 30, and her momma then welcomed the now-29-year-old Shlomo just after. She dished:

“You wanna hear a real mindf**k? I nursed my brother. My mother’s like ‘Oh, you’re already nursing your daughter, take this one too,’ so I ended up nursing my brother and my daughter. Now that’s a mindf**k.”

OMG! That’s odd AF!

But apparently this wasn’t too unusual in “her world” at the time.

Julia was raised in the Haredi community — a subsect of Orthodox Judaism. And back in the day, it used to be common for women to hire wet nurses — AKA someone to breastfeed their child for them – but the practice largely stopped in the 20th century. Except for the Haredis. Describing the group as stuck in the 1800s, the fashion designer continued:

“Go back a couple hundred years, everyone had a wet nurse. You didn’t nurse your own baby.”

But did siblings nurse each other?! ‘Cause that’s the more concerning part!

The 52-year-old is well aware of how mind-boggling the situation might sound and insisted people need to time travel just to “understand the world I used to live in.” Nowadays, thanks to her daughter Miriam, she has distanced herself from her Orthodox upbringing, sharing:

“They had convinced me that something was wrong with me for questioning, but when she started questioning it, that’s when I realized, ‘It’s not me, it’s the system, and the system is not OK.’ […] Miriam is the beginning and end of my exodus story. I would not be alive today if not for Miriam. 100 percent.”

Whoa! Hear her discuss this a bit (below):

She’s come a LONG way! We can’t imagine how strange it must’ve been to breastfeed her younger bro… Can you imagine? And what must HE think about it nowadays?? Sound OFF (below)!

