My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Seeks Restraining Order From 'Unhinged' Ex Silvio Scaglia After He Allegedly Threatened To 'Kill' Her!!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia are certainly not parting ways amicably! The My Unorthodox Life stars are now battling it out in court over some very serious — and concerning if true — accusations!!

On Thursday, Haart petitioned a court to grant her a restraining order against her estranged husband, claiming that he has become “abusive and unhinged” in the last few years. She even alleged that he’s threatened to kill her! According to Page Six, who got their eyes on the court doc, the 51-year-old alleges:

“Over the past several weeks, Respondent has become increasingly volatile, abusive and unhinged.”

His behavior has supposedly made the fashion designer “scared for my safety and the safety of my children, some of whom reside with me.” Julia is the mom to Batsheva, 28, Shlomo, 25, Miriam, 21, and Aron, 15, all of whom she welcomed in a previous relationship. The entrepreneur is currently residing in the couple’s formerly-shared Tribeca apartment (worth $65 mil!!).

According to her, Scaglia has rented a nearby apartment but has threatened their household staff, claiming that he will “clean out” the property. The legal filing continued:

“I am terrified of Respondent’s presence in our home.”

Now for why she’s fearing for her safety, Julia detailed some of the abuse she has allegedly suffered at the hands of her partner, stating:

“Recently, Respondent became increasingly controlling and verbally and emotionally abusive towards me.”

The harrowing account continued:

“He has routinely berated me, calling me ‘a venomous snake,’ a ‘monster’ and a ‘liar,’ in the presence of third parties and at times, my children. One of Respondent’s favorite epithets is to tell me to ‘go f**k yourself.’”

These awful forms of alleged abuse have even turned into death threats — aimed at her and her children! Oh my gosh! Julia explained:

“In January 2022, I confronted Respondent about his abusive behavior and told him that if anyone ever heard how he acts and speaks to me, they would think he is a horrible person. In response, Respondent threatened me, stating: ‘If you ever go to the press about how I treat you or the kids, I will kill you.’”

JFC. Those are terrifying comments to be on the receiving end of! And that wasn’t the only threat Silvio allegedly made.

The filing continued:

“He further stated, ‘I will kill you in the public eye. I will destroy your reputation.’ As a public figure and the CEO of Elite World Group, my reputation is everything. As a result of Respondent’s threats, I have experienced severe emotional distress. I have had difficulty eating and my weight is dangerously low. My doctor and my children are all very concerned about my physical health. My daughter recently told me that I ‘look like a dying ghost.’”

Julia’s 21-year-old daughter Miriam also made a statement as part of the affidavit to support her momma’s claims, confirming that her mother has suffered severe weight loss. She also claimed that the 63-year-old held her and her siblings in contempt and refused to eat with them. Going further, she alleges she once found her mom “crying hysterically” in the bathroom while Scaglia was screaming at her, adding:

“I was afraid for her safety and I seriously considered calling the police. I was terrified that he was hurting her … I ran into the room and found my mother on the bathroom floor, naked, curled up on the floor and sobbing.”

Yikes! That’s a seriously concerning thing to walk in on! Julia’s children were also apparently a big point of contention between the couple – as the alleged death threat on them makes clear. According to the legal docs, the Italian entrepreneur hated the children and didn’t want them or their friends in their home!

Wut??

It’s not like they were a surprise — he married a mother of four children! If that was a deal-breaker they never should have coupled up. After claiming that Silvio once told her to choose between him or her children and that he refused to give them keys to the apartment, the document continued:

“Recently, on January 23, 2022, Respondent came into the bathroom while I was bathing, purple in the face and screaming, ‘I hate your children and I hate this place.’”

Referencing son Aron’s Judaism, he supposedly added:

“I hate Shabbos [the Sabbath] and I don’t want it in my house.”

Haart also noted that “all hell would break loose” if the kids or their friends were around, describing a January 2021 incident, recalling:

“Respondent became enraged at the children’s presence in our home, began verbally attacking me and physically intimidating me, towering over me with his face against mine, nose-to-nose, as he screamed and cursed at me.”

Understandably, Julia has suffered physical and mental health issues as a result of these alleged attacks, saying:

“I have become an emotional wreck for fear of him returning to my home at any time of the day or night. Recently, he summarily and without cause dismissed me from our jointly owned business, cut off my credit cards, and made baseless allegations against me.”

Shockingly, that’s not all…

Silvio is having his voice heard in court as well — making separate allegations against his wife! But not before firing her, as she alluded to above.

While filming for the Netflix series’ second season on Wednesday (a day before this restraining order petition and the same day she filed for divorce), Julia was fired as CEO of Elite World Group by her soon-to-be ex. This is the company they co-own together, so… the dramatic firing had to hurt!! The couple reportedly did not sign a prenup before they married in July 2019, so the divorce is bound to get complicated.

The company’s bank account is allegedly hurting as well, and they’re blaming Julia for that! Now her hubby is accusing her of “illegally” withdrawing $850K from the company account. The woman’s lavish lifestyle was already a big factor in the decision to fire her, a source told Page Six:

“The way she ran this company as her personal pocketbook.”

In the complaint, Haart is reportedly accused of being responsible for a “huge increase in corporate costs and expenses.” An insider from Elite claimed:

“Julia was spending on extras like travel, glam, clothes, driver. She has a full-time driver and two Bentleys. She has a Hamptons rental, she flies private, she stays at the penthouse at luxury hotels … She has custom Chanel and Gucci. She’s one of the top spenders globally at Louis Vuitton.”

The source continued:

“Julia had bought millions of dollars worth of bags and clothes and fripperies. The tipping point came with her incredible spending [and] using the company treasury to finance her incredible standard of living.”

Court docs viewed by the outlet allegedly claim that Scaglia’s “suit arises from Defendant Julia Haart’s misappropriation of $850,000 out of the company’s bank account.” It alleges:

“Haart made the illegal withdrawal upon receiving notice from the directors of Elite World Group LLC (‘EWG’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding, that they would be voting at the next board meeting, February 11, 2022, on a proposal to dismiss her as chief executive officer. The very next day, Haart illegally transferred $850,000 from Freedom Holding to Defendant Haart Dynasty LLC, a limited liability company controlled by Haart.”

The suit even includes documentation of the wire transfer! Yeesh. According to the filing, Julia had agreed with Silvio to only withdraw $250,000 at a time, but broke that arrangement and used the money for mortgage payments and living expenses. She also allegedly moved the money to her own company, Haart Dynasty LLC. The suit also includes a letter that was sent to Haart, informing her of the reasons she got fired and slamming her for spending too much money as CEO. It was signed by Scaglia and Deputy Chairman Paolo Barbieri. The note stated that “severe financial distress” was in part caused by the “pandemic crisis” but is “mainly attributal to a huge increase in corporate costs and attributal to the CEO office, well beyond the budgeted amounts.”

The letter also alleged that e1972, a brand that Haart designed, cost the company millions and yet she “failed to raise fresh capital from new investors” or “develop the digital division.” They’re even blaming her for the company’s lack of “relevance,” despite having clients like Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, and Karlie Kloss.

A spokesperson for Silvio addressed the legal trouble, telling the outlet on Friday:

“This is just another day in the life of an aspiring reality TV star, aiming to divert the attention from the factual misappropriation claim just filed against her.”

Daaaamn. Meanwhile, Julia’s attorney, Richard Edlin, told Page Six:

“The action taken to remove Julia Haart from her position as CEO was unauthorized and of no legal effect. She is a 50 percent owner of the business and one [of] the two directors. Unfortunately, this comes at a time when Julia and Silvio are in the beginning of divorce proceedings. Julia will enforce all of her legal rights and remedies.”

The court has yet to rule on the restraining order filing. We wonder if their heads are spinning as much as ours — this is a laundry list of some serious allegations!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/Netflix/YouTube]