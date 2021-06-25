Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Celebrates Their Son’s 14th Birthday With Rare Video!

Party time!

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder had a lot to celebrate this week as their son Henry turned 14! To pay tribute to their youngest child, the Emmy-nominated cinematographer put his skills to the test to capture a truly unique video on Saturday!

Uploading a rare video of the birthday boy skateboarding on Instagram, the dad added in the caption:

“Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry”

The slow-motion clip (below) follows the Spider-Man 3 cameraman’s mini-me riding up a ramp and flipping in the air, concluding on a close-up of his serious face as he rides away! Ch-ch-check it out!

AH-mazing!!

While Julia did not make a public post, we have no doubt she was busy doting on the young teen in person! And now that June is coming to a close, the family has even more celebrating to do as the parents’ 19th wedding anniversary nears in July!

After meeting on the set of The Mexican in 2000, Julia and Danny have been head over heels for each other for nearly two decades. With three teenagers now (they also share 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus), their relationship has definitely evolved! In 2018, the 53-year-old Oscar winner reflected on this very change while recording an episode of the Goop podcast, saying of her romance:

“It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex.”

The Wonder star continued:

“You’re young and you fall in love and go, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re going to get married and we’re going to build a house and will have kids,’ and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don’t know if you’re going to like the same couch, and you don’t know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels. Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy? You just don’t know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things because we do things differently… but there’s something together that makes all the sense in the world.”

Aw!! How cute! She concluded:

“The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder.”

We hope it was a fantastic birthday, Henry! And a happy early anniversary to the lovebirds!

[Image via Danny Moder/Instagram]