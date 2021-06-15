Celebs Who Married QUICK!

Love at first sight — it really does exist!

Still skeptical? Let’s take a walk down memory lane to recall all the couples who met and just knew they were meant to be… whether or not that turned out to be the case forever!

From pairs that blossomed during quarantine to hot and heavy relationships that spawned decades of legal fights, catch up on the fastest celeb weddings to date (below)!

ARIANA GRANDE & DALTON GOMEZ

Of course, the bombshell news of May was that Ariana Grande and her beau Dalton Gomez had officially tied the knot! The pair first met in February (just before the pandemic rocked the world), and that timing may be key for their love story! While lots of single folks were left isolated alone, the Into You songstress was spending her endless days getting to know her new man!

And it was clearly going swimmingly, with outlets confirming they officially began dating sometime around January. It wasn’t until July that the singer made things Instagram official though! Just under a year of dating later and Dalton popped the question on December 20!

Honestly, we thought Ariana might ride out her engagement for awhile given the restrictions of COVID-19 didn’t make for a very fun party, but it turns out an intimate ceremony was just what the couple were looking for! In fact, they only invited about 20 people to see them say, “I do”! The Nickelodeon alum also stunned her small crowd in an original Vera Wang dress! Here’s to hoping it’s a happily ever after!

JUSTIN HARTLEY & SOFIA PERNAS

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas subtly revealed they had married while posing together on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. Their outfits were gorg, but it was the fact that they were both confidently flaunting rings on that finger that really caught attention! After going IG official at the start of the year, that marks just five months of dating before they decided they’d both found the one. Whoa!

Little information is known on when exactly the couple married, but that’s likely for a reason. The This Is Us star just barely finalized his divorce from Chrishell Stause by the time he was seen wearing the new bling. There’s actually only a three month time frame since Justin officially ended his previous marriage (legally, that is) until he married again — and we all know that his first marriage concluded with its own mystery.

Back in November 2019, the actor filed for divorce in a move that “shocked” the Selling Sunset star. He was also caught kissing his now-wife shortly after the split — making us wonder if the rekindled spark between The Young And The Restless co-stars was the reason for a hasty breakup? Of course, we’re only speculating — there’s no evidence to prove any foul play… But the secrecy has us questioning everything!

PAMELA ANDERSON & TOMMY LEE

You may have heard of a new Lily James-lead TV show coming to the small screen soon all about one of Hollywood’s most popular “it” couples in the mid-’90s. While you wait to tune into that controversial show, let us fill in the details.

Pamela Anderson, known for her role in Baywatch, and Tommy Lee, a founding member of rock band Mötley Crüe, met at the actress’ New Year’s Eve party in 1994. Nothing much happened there, but a bit later when the then-friends went on their first date (to Cancún!), sparks flew! 96 hours later — that’s just four days — the couple married! Talk about love at first sight, right?!

Unfortunately… Things took a turn for the worse when a sex tape was stolen by their former electrician, Rand Gauthier, and sold for profit. A long legal battle soon consumed their relationship (in which they ultimately won the copyright to their sex tape, but signed it over to Seth Warshavsky, the founder of Club Love, which only amounted to more legal troubles).

After having two kids, Brandon and Dylan, Pamela decided to file for divorce when altercations between her husband grew more and more physical. The musician even went to jail for six months in 1998 for felony spousal battery.

KHLOé KARDASHIAN & LAMAR ODOM

They didn’t waste any time! Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom began dating in August 2009, and just one month later, they were walking down the aisle in a televised event for the ages!

The already popular NBA star blew up even more once he became a prominent figure in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, even starring in a spin-off, Khloé & Lamar, for two seasons! While things looked blissful as ever on-screen, dark troubles were brewing behind-the-scenes. As the pressures of reality star life took a toll on Odom, he turned to alcohol and drugs.

The couple announced their divorce in July 2015, six years after they first tied the knot. Shortly after the news broke, the basketball player suffered a health crisis landing him in the hospital with a series of strokes and kidney failure. Khloé was by his side through it all, but the damage to their love life had been done. They finalized the split in December 2016.

In March, the retired athlete even got emotional re-watching the filmed ceremony! While the couple weren’t meant to last, it’s obvious he was grateful for the time they shared.

JULIA ROBERTS & LYLE LOVETT

Julia Roberts married Lyle Lovett arguably at the height of her career — and fans still cannot get over the short-lived romance!

The duo met on the set of the film The Player in 1992. The creatives were just friends at first, but, as is often the case with lonely individuals fresh out of relationships, they found a connection within one another. And it happened FAST! After three weeks of dating (in which their friends were highly skeptical of the relationship), the actress married the country music crooner in June 1993.

The Pretty Woman lead even told Barbara Walters at the time that her hubby was “just perfect” and “very good-looking.” But the looks weren’t good enough to last a lifetime, apparently, because they promptly split in March 1995, after just two years of marriage. And their reasoning sounds a lot like pandemic breakups these days! Once their busy schedules ramped up, they realized their lives just weren’t going in the same direction.

Now both exes are in happy marriages, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from reflecting on the mind-boggling romance!

“Scientists have determined we actually entered this parallel universe in 1993 when Julia Roberts married Lyle Lovett.” “When Julia Roberts married Lyle Lovett it was a brief moment when anything seemed possible for underdogs.” “Julia Roberts marrying Lyle Lovett was probably the greatest crime against humanity that happened in the 20th century” “So are we still pretending this Julia Roberts/Lyle Lovett thing never happened?”

LOLz!!

NICK CANNON & MARIAH CAREY

Nick Cannon may have moved on with plenty more baby mommas since, but his first marriage will be one for the ages!

The Wild ‘N Out host knew he wanted to settle down with Mariah Carey after just six short weeks of dating! He also proposed in the cutest way, telling reporters after his April 2008 wedding at the singer’s private island in the Bahamas:

“When I first proposed to my wife, I did it with real Ring Pops. I had a Ring Pop wrapper and opened it and was like, ‘Look, baby, our favorite candy!’ She had hers and she was like, ‘Mine is broken.’ She opened it up and it was her real engagement ring. So I’m a romantic guy!”

That’s pretty freaking cute, especially for the year’s “it” couple! The Up All Night alum was even totally chill with being called “Mr. Carey” given his wifey’s high profile! Love to see it!

By April 2011, the couple marked their third anniversary with the birth of their twins Moroccan and Monroe (above). Sadly, the pair called it quits in January 2015 after TMZ reported they’d been living separately “for a few months.” It took another two years until their custody agreement was finalized, and they’ve now settled into a really strong co-parenting relationship!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH & ELSA PATAKY

For a happily ever after, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of Hollywood’s success stories! While they may have married super fast, their connection for one another has never fizzled.

The pair made their public debut in September 2010 on the red carpet for an event hosted by LACMA in El Lay. They’d been introduced to each other by a talent manager earlier in the year, but held off on going public right away. Just months later in December, they were walking down the aisle in a Christmas wedding!

In 2016, the Marvel mainstay told Good Morning Britain that, “there was no great plan to any of it, to be honest.” He continued:

“We were on holiday and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married too?’ … There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it.”

Really seizing the moment! The Fast Five actress then gave birth to the couple’s first daughter India in 2012, with twins Tristan and Sasha to follow in 2014!

BRITNEY SPEARS & KEVIN FEDERLINE

Of course, one famous fling back in the day was the hot and heavy romance between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline! They met at a bar in LA, “and that was it,” as Federline reminisced to People in 2008. It was an especially notable relationship given Brit had recently gotten out of a 55-hour marriage to her hometown friend Jason Alexander! Not heartbroken over that at all, the duo married just three months after they began dating.

The ceremony took place on September 18, 2004 at the Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara. The Oops… I Did It Again! singer told People at the time of the expedited wedding (which fans weren’t expecting for another month):

“I just thought it would be too much if we had done it when we were supposed to. It became this huge thing and I was like, ‘What are we waiting for? We know this is the real thing, why not just do it now?’ That’s why I wanted to sneak and do it our little way.”

Shortly after, Brit would go on to have two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James. But with a growing family, the parents’ relationship did not blossom. Federline became obsessed with the lifestyle, using his wife’s money to pursue his own music career and spend thousands at bars! By 2006, the momma filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their initial 50-50 custody agreement has now been changed to 70-30, in the father’s favor.

NAYA RIVERA & RYAN DORSEY

While this love story has a tragic ending, it started off quite magical. Glee star Naya Rivera tied the know with Ryan Dorsey after just three months of dating! The pair briefly dated early on in their careers, but split to focus on work. When Big Sean broke off his engagement to the singer in 2014, Ryan reached out to offer his condolences — but that’s when the spark caught fire again! In her memoir Sorry Not Sorry, Rivera wrote:

“By the time we sort of reconnected, I was like, gosh, there’s a reason why you keep coming back in my life and we keep coming back together.”

They married in July in front of a small group of friends at the gorgeous location of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Step Up: High Water alum wore a Monique Lhuillier gown while her hubby rocked a Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Sadly, following the birth of their son Josey, they filed for divorce, after a drama-filled year which saw the actress get arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband. Even more tragic, Naya passed away on July 8, 2020, after saving her son’s life during a drowning accident. Ryan has continued to honor her legacy while raising their child.

JENNIFER LOPEZ & MARC ANTHONY

The Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony love triangle goes way back!

J.Lo may be crazy about Batman these days, but before the actor caught her attention (twice!), she was falling in love FAST with this crooner. Marc and Jennifer met in 1998 while the Latin musician was leading Broadway‘s The Capeman. They remained friends at first, but got a lot closer as the Shotgun Wedding star appeared in one of Anthony’s music videos!

In the years that followed, both pursued other relationships — and marriages! But by 2004, they knew they were the one for each other and married six months after reconnecting! The marriage even occurred less than a week after Anthony finalized his divorce from Dayanara Torres. Meanwhile, the Papi singer had been engaged to Ben — so, yes, we’re totally living in a time warp these days!

Not meant to be, after having twins Max and Emme (now 13), the couple split in 2011, with their divorced finalized in 2012. They remain friends to this day as they co-parent their children.

