Oh No! Matthew Perry Died On Ex Julia Roberts' Birthday!

The shocking news of Matthew Perry‘s death on Saturday hit all who loved him so hard, fans and friends and fans of Friends alike. But for one person the timing could not have been worse…

See, October 28 is Julia Roberts‘ birthday.

For those who don’t remember, the pair were a rom com power couple for about six months in the ’90s. At the height of Friends fame, Matthew began an odd, adorable courtship with the Pretty Woman star. It was a few years before smartphones and text messaging, so they communicated via FAX MACHINE! They faxed one another several times a day for weeks before meeting in person. Perry wrote wistfully in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing:

“Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the piece of paper slowly revealing her next missive.”

So sweet! And ahead of its time! Eventually they spoke on the phone, and the magic worked there, too! They spoke for five hours the first call! So cute!

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She & Matthew Perry Once Had A ‘Magical Summer’ Fling

They went on to date for six months in 1995, Julia did a famous cameo on Friends, it was a HUGE Hollywood relationship at the time — even if it didn’t make it a whole year.

That, by the way, was Matthew’s doing. He admitted in his book:

“Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable… So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

Most of us have had a relationship like that in our lives, one where we were sure the other person was too good for us. Not all of us were dating America’s sweetheart! So we understand why it was so tough on Matthew!

But cut to 30 years later and it seems he’s accidentally broken Julia’s heart again. Perry was found at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, apparently having drowned to death, likely after a cardiac event.

And it just happened to be Julia’s 56th. We can’t even imagine. For the rest of time, her birthday will also be a day in which folks on the internet talk about how much they miss Matthew Perry. So awful.

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]