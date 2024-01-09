Julie Chrisley's Kids Visiting Prison For Her Birthday -- Which She Hopes Will Be Her 'Last’ Locked Up!

Julie Chrisley will get to see some of her kids this week as she celebrates her 51st birthday behind bars.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, who is serving five years for tax evasion and fraud, will be visited by Savannah, 26, Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 10, on Tuesday as they head to her Kentucky prison for a special b-day visit, a source told People. The Unlocked podcast host has, of course, been taking care of her younger siblings since her parents were locked up, so it makes sense why they are tagging along. (By the way, Julie and Todd Chrisley also share Chase, 27, and Todd is dad to Lindsie and Kyle with his first wife Teresa Terry.)

According to the family’s attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP who spoke to the outlet, the reality star is remaining “hopeful” despite the challenging times. He shed some insight on her state of mind, saying:

“Julie is strong and optimistic and certainly doesn’t want to be behind bars for her birthday. But she’s hopeful that with the appeal, this will be the last birthday that she does spend on bars.”

While it might seem like wishful thinking, Julie and Todd earned a big victory when the appeals court granted their oral arguments late last year, as Savannah tearfully announced. As of now, according to the lawyer, there’s “no real update” on the “long” process ahead, but the date for the oral arguments was moved from March 2024 to April 2024, Alex explained:

“It’s like a Supreme Court arguing with different judges. So it’s just the judges and the lawyers.”

It’s hard to know what’ll happen, but Julie already won big when her initial 7-year prison stay was reduced by two years (as was her husband’s which went from 12 to 10 years). So, that’s something!

We hope she has a good visit with her kids! We're sure it's just as hard for them to be celebrating her birthday like this!

