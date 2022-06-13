Harry Styles Fan Fell From Third Story Balcony At Concert -- And It Was Caught On Film!

Harry Styles kicked off his Love On Tour worldwide run on Saturday night in Glasgow, Scotland — but amid all the festivities of the popular singer’s live performance, something terrifying happened.

According to reports from the scene in Glasgow — and unsettling social media footage that has since gone viral — a fan at the concert FELL from high up on a balcony overlooking the show.

Concertgoers at the venue, Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium, were shocked when an unidentified male fan plunged from Sky Deck, the venue’s raised interior third level, down to the floor below. Per the BBC, the incident happened while Styles was performing Kiwi. Many of the 50,000 concertgoers at the scene watched in horror live as the man fell three stories down. However, according to the outlet, it did not appear Harry saw the incident himself, as it seems to have happened far away from the stage while the singer had his back turned.

The video clip of the incident is brief, but very disturbing. You can see the silhouette of the man as he falls past the camera — but NOT the moment he hits the ground — in the viral video (below). So quick, and so scary…

Several witnesses took to Twitter in the aftermath of the scary event, including at least one person who claims to have been near where the man fell from the Sky Deck, writing:

“A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. No security to be seen. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK.”

Another alleged concertgoer explained that their partner had been tasked with helping to give CPR to the injured person before first responders reached the scene:

“My wife was the CPR lady thankfully she didn’t need to as he was breathing. My daughters first concert — unforgettable for too many reasons. This should not have happened.”

And yet another alleged attendee claimed to have been right behind the landing area, noting that others who witnessed the event were reportedly and understandably shocked by it:

“We were literally behind where he fell it was terrifying, there were young girls near us who were absolutely traumatized.”

And another added:

“This happened in front of my teenage daughter and her friend. Hope the guy is okay and well done everybody who ran to get help.”

Oof.

First responders quickly came to the man’s aid, and multiple outlets have since reported that he apparently dodged any lethal injury. If that’s truly the case, what a miracle!

One eyewitness spoke to Jam Press about the scary ordeal, saying (below):

“It was a really scary moment for everyone around. He fell right in front of us and we really weren’t sure if he was OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed there was a fall that led to an injury, and that a man had been treated by local medical staff after the concert. The Edinburgh News reported more on the police statement, noting:

“Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022. There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

Hopefully he’s alright! We cannot imagine!

As of Monday morning, Harry has not publicly addressed the incident on social media. His worldwide tour is set to take place across several continents and run well into 2023. Let’s hope this is the last awful moment!

