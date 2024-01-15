Are Justin & Hailey Bieber Having 'Marriage Issues'?! New Sighting Sparks BIG Concerns!

Hailey and Justin Bieber have fans worried sick!

The couple — who are usually pretty loved-up, even in public — were just spotted by paparazzi spending time together over the weekend. Only… it didn’t look like they were having a good time… AT ALL.

In snaps obtained by The US Sun, the lovebirds could be seen leaving a brunch in Los Angeles on Sunday. It was just the two of them, both dressed pretty casually. The pop star wore cargo pants, a black hoodie, and a baseball cap while his model wife was in a similar hat, jeans, striped shirt, and an oversized blazer. The problem??

They both looked incredibly sad and acted somber and quiet the whole time, per witnesses. Plus, they were standing at least an arm’s length apart from each other as they headed in the same direction. A bit unusual, and definitely suggests there was some kind of unresolved tension between them. Take a look HERE!

Fans quickly picked up on the lack of PDA between the Baby singer and Rhodes founder, wondering if it was a sign of “marriage issues.” It’s not the only clue, either.

Over the holidays, eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice that Hailey joined pal Kendall Jenner on a beach vacation over New Year’s — seemingly without her hubby! Though, per past TMZ reports, they were in the same vacay spot near Barbados… just not taking pics together, apparently! Is that better?

And when Hailey posted snaps to celebrate 2024, the Grammy winner was noticeably absent from the photo dump, causing people to write in the comment section:

“Excuse me, where’s the Justin and Hailey New Year’s pic? It’s literally y’all’s brand.” “Where’s Justin?” “Divorce coming? Cause you both are acting shady.”

Meanwhile, JB posted pics while golfing with guy friends. Check out their posts (below):

It likely doesn’t help that insiders have been expressing concerns about the longevity of the marriage for quite some time now, too. Back in September, a source close to the pair told Radar:

“He acts like a needy kid all the time and she’s constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult.”

Oof. Apparently, the Holy singer’s “needy kid tendencies” and “immature behavior” have left his wife mortified on more than one occasion, including during a promo event for her makeup brand, causing another insider to predict the marriage is “doomed” because of “Justin’s childish needs,” the National Enquirer reported, adding:

“They got married very young and didn’t know what they were getting into, and it’s been up and down ever since.”

Back in September they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. While they’ve still posted on socials together since then, one fan pointed out that Hailey’s been doing a ton of clearing out on the ‘gram lately. And while she still has pics of her hubby on her feed, those left are often hidden in carousels instead of the first image to pop up (unlike Justin’s feed which is full of them together). Speculating on why this might be, the fan said via The US Sun:

“Gearing up for a divorce and a rebrand away from all things Bieber & her past”

Jeez. There’s clearly a lot of baggage here, making these latest pics that much more worrisome! Do YOU think something’s going on in the relationship? Or were they just in a bad mood after brunch? Sour mimosas maybe?? Sound OFF (below)!

