Morgan Wallen Urges Fans To Stop Defending Him Following N-Word Controversy

It’s been just over a week since Morgan Wallen was caught dropping the N-word — and now the axed country music star, who is no stranger to bad press, has taken to his Instagram to break his silence on the damning video. Publishing a five minute “update from me” on Wednesday, the 27-year-old acknowledged:

“I am long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident. I wanted to collect my thoughts, seek some real guidance and come to you with a complete thought before I did.”

According the The Voice alum, he was given a brief warning prior to TMZ’s release of the video. He claims the moment was filmed at the end of a 72-hour bender (which wasn’t hard to tell considering how drunk he appeared), and that the outlet only used a portion of his apology in their original upload. This is a decision the musician believes “painted me in an even more careless light.”

So, why are we just hearing from him now? After all, the Tennessee native’s career was at the top of its peak when the news first broke. With hardly any radio stations playing his tunes and his label suspending his contract indefinitely, you’d think a performer would have been fighting harder to clean their slate in hopes of maintaining their success, right? Sure, his apology would have felt political, expected, and contrived come so quickly, but that’s nothing new in Hollywood.

This seems like the very reason Morgan held off breaking his silence, as the singer appears committed to real change. He shared:

“Obviously the natural thing to do is to apologize further, and continue to apologize, but because you got caught, and that’s not what I wanted to do. I let so many people down who mean a lot to me and have given so much to me, and it’s just not fair. I let my parents down, and they’re the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down, and I’m not OK with that.”

While apologizing to his close circle, the star also opened up about meeting with leaders of Black organizations who invited him to have conversations about the topic. While admitting he was nervous to attend these meetings, the guitar player said they “gave a clear understanding of the weight of my words.” His final plea was a message to his many followers — the die-hards who have stuck behind him, willing to accept that people make mistakes. Morgan urged:

“Lastly, I have one favor to ask: I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me. I take ownership for this. And I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in.”

We so respect when people admit they f**ked up. Ending his apology, the dad of Indigo Wilder was proud to share he has been sober for nine days with a hope of continuing that streak. His time collecting his thoughts, analyzing his past mistakes, and doing so alcohol free have made him realize he’s at his best when he’s not under any influence.

Listen to the full clip here:

What do U make of this apology, readers? Do you think it’s sincere? Is there more the singer could be doing to make amends for his careless and vulgar word choice? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

