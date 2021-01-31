Jessica Biel Shares A Sweet Tribute For Hubby Justin Timberlake’s 40th Birthday

It’s time to wish Justin Timberlake a happy birthday!

On Sunday, the superstar celebrated his 40th birthday, and his wife Jessica Biel honored the huge milestone with a sweet Instagram tribute. The post featured a bunch of adorable pics, including some snaps of the birthday boy digging into a giant stack of pancakes and having fun with his wifey. It also had a touching message to her hubby that read:

“There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with. I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love.”

AWWWW!!

It has definitely been a remarkable year for the Palmer actor, as he and the 38-year-old actress welcomed their second son, Phineas, last year. Again, we must shout out Lance Bass for spilling the baby news to the world!

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month, the Can’t Stop The Feeling singer opened about his newborn, saying:

“His name is Phineas and he’s awesome. He’s so cute and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Oh yeah, we bet no one has been sleeping! In case anyone missed it, you could totally tell that he was extremely exhausted in his recent interview with host Alison Hammond on the UK’s This Morning. And, honestly, we can’t blame him when he currently has two little ones in the house! LOLZ!

Anyway, we hope you enjoy your day Justin! Cheers!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]