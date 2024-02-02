Justin Timberlake PISSED Britney Spears Drama Is ‘Overshadowing His New Music’!

Justin Timberlake’s comeback is not going according to plan — and he’s upset about it!

You know by now that the 43-year-old singer is gearing up to release his first album in nearly six years, Everything I Thought It Was, next month. To kick off this next era, he dropped the track Selfish. However, Britney Spears fans were determined to sabotage the comeback single! And they successfully got the pop sensation’s 2011 song of the same name to the top of the iTunes charts!

Related: So, About That Justin Timberlake Tease Of New *NSYNC Music…

The Palmer actor hoped the drama from her memoir The Woman in Me would fade from everyone’s memory as he embarked on this big comeback. Clearly, that did not happen. What Justin failed to understand is the likelihood of Britney Army ever forgiving and forgetting the bombshell allegations is slim as they ride or die for the Toxic singer. And he only made the situation worse when he told everyone he wanted to apologize “to absolutely f**king nobody.”

Now, a source told Page Six that Justin is “seething” over the drama with Britney! He’s mainly upset that it is completely “overshadowing his new music!” They added:

“Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new.”

Welp! He only has himself to blame for the drama currently “overshadowing” the album! Justin could have left the situation alone, as he had done over the past few months, and said nothing during his concert in New York City this week. But he decided to add fuel to the feud fire instead — even as Brit had been so sweet to him and praised his music!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Loose Women/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]