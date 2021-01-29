Justin Timberlake’s SUPER Awkward Interview With Viral BBC Star Left Viewers Cringing!

Talk about your cringe-worthy moments!

On Friday, Justin Timberlake appeared on the UK’s This Morning to talk with Alison Hammond about his new Apple TV movie Palmer, and a lot of fans couldn’t help but notice the pop sensation seemed a little bored throughout the interview. Yikes!

During the incredibly awkward chat, the 45-year-old TV personality decided to throw a Zoom party for 39-year-old Timberlake. In case you didn’t know, his 40th birthday is in a couple of days. And, of course, she pulled out all of the stops with glasses of champagne, party hats, a cake with his face on it, foil-fringed curtains, and what she called “English tapas.” The former Big Brother competitor even got him a little gift, saying:

“I’ve got a present for you… The only problem is I couldn’t afford to post it to you, but shall I show it to you?… It’s just a cut out of me!”

The former *NSYNC member just didn’t seem impressed by any of it, not even the life-size cardboard cutout, and sarcastically replied with:

“Oh, wonderful! I can’t wait to have that in my arms!”

Fortunately, it didn’t seem like Alison noticed the halfhearted thanks as she cheekily said:

“Would you pay for postage?”

To which Justin answered:

“Yeah, I got it. No worries.”

Come on, Justin! You couldn’t even act somewhat amused?! The woman literally went all out for you, and you couldn’t even act like you cared. It’s not even like she asked about the Palmer hand-holding scandal surrounding him and co-star Alisha Wainwright. SMH…

Ch-ch-check out the uncomfortable interaction for yourself (below):

Many viewers of the show promptly reacted to the unpleasant sit down on Twitter, saying:

“Justin Timberlake interview so awkward, he looks really quite uncomfortable #ThisMorning” “This is a bit cringe this interview #ThisMorning” “This is painful to watch #ThisMorning” “Justin doesn’t look impressed #ThisMorning”

There were also a bunch of reactions that pulled out this hilarious throwback GIF.

He really enjoyed that interview. You could tell by his face #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/7UfVMGluYr — sarah (@swilliams73) January 29, 2021

Despite his indifferent reaction to the show’s bday bash, he did open up about turning the big 4-0, saying:

“I’m excited! Hopefully, I’m lucky enough to have this year, when I’m turning 40, to be a good year.”

It certainly has been a good year for the leading man as he recently welcomed his second child with his wife, Jessica Biel. Thank you Lance Bass for spilling that baby tea! In a recent virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin confirmed the birth of their son Phineas, saying:

“He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Hmm… We may have to chalk up his lack-luster attitude to his lack of sleep. He did look pretty exhausted during the interview. Okay, we guess you can get a pass this time, Justin! What do U think about this cringe interview? Let us know in the comments (below)!

