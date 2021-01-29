Pregnant Scheana Shay Erupts Into Tears Over ‘Really High’ Glucose Levels & Potential Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis

Scheana Shay just gave a scary pregnancy update! On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star shared to her Instagram Story that she has to be tested for gestational diabetes after her recent tests showed that her glucose levels were “really high.”

In an emotional video to her followers, she tearfully said:

“I have to do the three-hour glucose test. Hoping I pass that one. Obviously, I’m upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right and they just said that it’s really high and that’s all I know. Anyone who has any advice, I would appreciate it. Thanks.”

Hours later on her Insta Story, the 35-year-old reality star thanked her followers for all of the tips and well-wishes. She then added she learned that gestational diabetes runs in her family, explaining:

“Apparently, two out of three of my cousins who have had babies both had gestational diabetes. I guess it’s something that can be genetic. Hoping for the best. My second test is Monday morning at 7 a.m.”

Try not to worry, Scheana! We’re sending you nothing but positive thoughts and energy your way!

Also, it doesn’t have to have anything to do with your eating habits! Really! Gestational diabetes can occur because of hormones excreted from your placenta. Sometimes there is just an imbalance. It can happen to any person of any size and nutrition regime.

This isn’t the first celeb to open up about this pregnancy hurdle! Meghan Trainer, who is currently pregnant with her first little one, revealed in December 2020 that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, too. In an interview with Today, she discussed how it’s “manageable,” saying:

“I’m healthy and the baby’s healthy. I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat.”

In October 2020, the Bravo personality and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, announced that they were expecting their first child together just four months after she had experienced a miscarriage. In an Instagram post, the California native excitedly wrote:

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!”

One month later, the happy couple announced they were having a daughter in an adorable pink reveal on Insta.

At the time, the podcast host also opened up on her audio show Scheananigans With Scheana Shay about her weight gain throughout her pregnancy journey, saying:

“Obviously, I do feel pregnant. I know I’m pregnant. I am doing every precaution as being pregnant, but I don’t have, like, a full bump yet. So, it’s like I feel pregnant internally but externally, I just feel fat. … I’ve gained 16 pounds, but I still don’t look pregnant.”

The momma then continued, commenting on how much her boobs have grown.

“I check every day. I’m like, OK, they still hurt, I’m good, Because it’s like, I can’t feel her kick yet. She’s too small. She’s only, like, 5 ounces right now. So, until I can feel that I’m just like, OK, my body would tell me if something’s wrong. But I’m, like, constantly checking my boobs. I’m like, OK I’ve gained another pound.”

We’re keeping you in our thoughts, Scheana!

