JWoww Shares Inspiring Video Of Autistic Son's Learning Progress!

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley posted another positive update about her son’s language development. In the vid, the Jersey Shore alumni can be heard encouraging Greyson after he reads an entire sentence without any hesitance. Amazing!

What’s the sentence? “My mom is fun!” Super adorbz! Seriously, we are SO proud of them both!

In the caption on the video, the 34-year-old momma shared with us:

“@greysonmathews KEEPS CRUSHING IT. I cry every time I watch this.”

She also tagged WE Care Autism Services — a support group in the New Jersey area that helps people on the spectrum. Way to shed some light on the help that’s out there, JWoww!!!

Ch-ch-check out the video of Greyson sounding out his words (below)!

It’s nice seeing Jenni and her family have gotten past the darker times, especially with the tumultuous year she had back in 2019 after struggling with volatile younger boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. They’re moving forward in such a healthy direction!

2018 was when professionals first diagnosed Jwoww’s 4-year-old with autism — a developmental disorder that can affect an individual’s ability to communicate. When Farley first announced her son’s condition on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she spoke out about his speech therapy, how they were wrangling with their insurance company, and the importance of early intervention.

In her original post, she wrote:

“Every child is different and that’s the reason why I don’t speak what works and what doesn’t work. Just get to know your child’s needs. If you think your child is in need of something, turn to local services for help. I turned to friends, pediatricians and google… and I thank god everyday I did.”

Sure enough, some kids — especially young females who tend to mask their symptoms — go undiagnosed until later in life. An unfortunate reality that results in many not getting the learning support they need.

Greyson is in good hands with his momma though, as we can totally see in the latest IG post! It’s so obvious she wants the best for her son and has done some major research to help with his mental wellbeing. And she’s done an excellent job bringing attention to autism and what it means for people to be on the spectrum.

