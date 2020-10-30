Halloween In Quarantine 2020 -- All The Best Costumes From Your Fave Celebs!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween looks VERY different this year!

Trick or treating is canceled in many states, and parties all over the US have gone unplanned. Fortunately, you can still dress up and have a safe celebration from inside your COVID bubble (seriously, we better not see anyone out and about being d**ks!).

Same goes for celebs, who love to go full on with costumed photoshoots and social media posts! Check out the best from 2020 so far!

Kim Kardashian West

On Thursday night, Kim Kardashian West debuted as Carole Baskin from Netflix‘s Tiger King. Her kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — were baby cubs, while Jonathan Cheban took on the role of Joe Exotic.

Kylie Jenner

On Thursday night, Kylie Jenner appeared as a sexy Power Ranger with her crew as they dinned at a rooftop in LA.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres leaned back in to the positivity, and decided to do her talkshow on Friday as a healthcare hero — a nurse!

Ali Fedotowsky

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky traveled to Oz for Halloween with husband Kevin Manno, and kids Molly and Riley!

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne and her sisters dressed up as sexy vampires! Oww oww!

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson became Meryl Streep‘s iconic character Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her! She looks so stunning!

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha went all out for her take on Poison Ivy!

TODAY Hosts

The TODAY hosts paid tribute to the Great White Way, with Carson Daly as master of ceremonies, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer as Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart from Chicago, Craig Melvin and Al Roker as Alexander Hamilton and King George III from Hamilton, Jenna Bush Hager as Grizabella from Cats, and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Of course, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest go all out for Live! They paid homage to Schitt’s Creek (above) along with some other TV favorites like The Mandalorian HERE! They also put their own spin on Tiger King with a musical!

Ciara

After dressing up last year as Beyoncé, we knew Ciara would have something good up her sleeves this year! She enlisted the help of her 6-year-old son Future Wilburn to portray the Offset to her Cardi B, à la the Invasion of Privacy album cover. In addition to a very cute rapping clip, included in Friday’s IG post was a sneaky reminder to vote featuring epic nail art endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

After suffering their pregnancy loss in September, we’re so glad to see Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with costumes and smiles on. Not gonna lie, the Cravings author’s ballerina costume, which she shared on Friday, is giving us major Natalie Portman in Black Swan vibes… scary!! She also posed with the singer, who was dressed as Spider-Man. TBH, we’re curious what a ballerina and a super hero have to do with each other, LOLz!

Drew Barrymore

During Friday’s episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore dazzled as Glinda the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz.

JWoww

Jenni “JWoww” Farley let her adorable kids Meilani Mathews and Greyson Mathews take center stage in a festive photoshoot as Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo‘s characters, Eleven and Dustin, on Stranger Things. Of course, the Jersey Shore star and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello gave their best David Harbour and Winona Ryder impersonations, too.

Halsey

On Thursday, Halsey got blue and gray, showing off her INSANE makeup skills with her take on Emily from Tim Burton‘s Corpse Bride.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish flexed her toned tummy and arms for her recreation of the Ohio Players‘ Pain album cover model.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

New momma Katherine Schwarzenegger enlisted the help of her beloved pup Maverick for #sponsored Halloween look on Tuesday, though we’re really hoping she’ll give us a peek at daughter Lyla Maria Pratt‘s costume!

