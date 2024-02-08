Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Spotted Walking Around Los Angeles & Smiling One Day After Divorce Reveal

One day after the unexpected news of her divorce broke, popular podcaster Bobbi Althoff was spotted smiling while taking a stroll in public.

Of course, the 26-year-old TikTok star and podcast host is going through the end of her marriage to now-estranged husband Cory Althoff. It was first revealed on Wednesday that they were splitting up, and late that evening, Bobbi herself took to Instagram to share a touching message about Cory, their relationship, and the end of their time together.

And now, on Thursday, a new development: a public sighting! The famed viral star was spotted by paparazzi cameras walking around El Lay on a very sunny, clear, crisp morning. Hard rains that blasted Los Angeles for days have finally moved on, and Bobbi celebrated like many other Angelenos — by going outside!

Per TMZ, she was spotted in paparazzi photos rocking a pink sweater and simple black sweats. Most interesting, though, was her smile. As you can see (below), she flashed a grin in several snaps taken by photogs while she talked to somebody on the phone as she walked:

And so, her first post-divorce sighting is in the books. Of course, this split has been made all the more controversial by questions about whether Drake is involved after his interesting and quickly-deleted podcast interview brouhaha with Bobbi last July. No official word yet on all that, though. For now, it’s reasonable to assume Bobbi and Cory are fully focused on co-parenting their two daughters — 3-year-old Luca and 1-year-old Isla.

