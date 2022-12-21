Kaitlynn Carter Responds To Mommy-Shaming Comment Saying Her Clothes 'Don't Fit'

Kaitlynn Carter has no time for mommy-shamers!

The expecting The Hills alum posted a video to her Instagram on Monday showing off some different outfits she styled featuring her baby bump. From cowboy hats to crop tops and everything in between, the star looked stunning — but not everyone was pleased with her presentation.

One DM in particular Kaitlynn took a screenshot of and posted to her story. The judgy response said:

“Get your [sic] pregnant but why you have to constantly wear tops that don’t fit”

Um… what?! Just because she’s pregnant doesn’t mean crop tops and sports bras are off limits! Clearly this person thinks if she’s showing her bump, it must be some kind of accident. But why would she need to cover it up? She loves that bump! She’s proud of that bump!

The 34-year-old’s response said it all in very few words. Seemingly name-dropping the messenger, she captioned the screenshot simply:

“Oh, Brianne…”

Ch-ch-check out her reply for yourself (below):

The eye-roll emoji really says it all! Ha!

Luckily, lots of fans and followers alike were supportive of the blogger’s style. There was so much support and love in the comments under her video:

“okkk only you could look this fire pregnant! Cuteeeee Loving how you are just embracing the belly !!! Love it!!!”

We love it, too! Watch her fashion show for yourself!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

