Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! See Demi Moore's Response To Being A Grandma!

Awww! Huge congrats to Rumer Willis!

The actress revealed on Tuesday that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child!

The couple have only been public since November, but it’s clear by the size of that bump they’ve been together quite a bit longer! LOLz! See the sweet announcement pics (below)!

Awww! What a great Christmas present for poppa Bruce Willis this very special holiday season! How does momma Demi Moore feel about it? She’s over the moon! She even shared the post… only with a very different caption.

She wrote:

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era”

Ha! She really hit the nail on the head there, didn’t she??

Fellow hot kooky grandma Maria Shriver commented:

“Welcome to the club!”

And pal Gwyneth Paltrow laughed:

“I’m into this phase for you”

Ha! Of course, the most important message was from Rumer, who wrote simply:

“Love you mama”

We LOVE how close this family is! That little tyke is going to be in good company!

[Image via Rumer Willis/Instagram/WENN/Avalon.]