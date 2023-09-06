Kaley Cuoco Shares Cutest New Pics Of Daughter Matilda's HUGE Smile!

Like mother, like daughter!

On Tuesday, new momma Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share the sweetest photos of her 5-month-old daughter Matilda! In the pics which were shared to her Stories, the little girl can be seen looking like the spitting image of her mother, with a huge smile on her face. In a black an white selfie, The Big Bang Theory alum holds her baby in a baby carrier on her chest while they both share big grins toward the camera.

See the sweet pic (below):

In another photo, Kaley and her beau Tom Pelphrey‘s daughter can be seen showing off her toothless smile once again as she laid on a gray couch while wearing a matching bib and onesie set. A gif added to the original image read “say cheese”.

So, so cute!

All the joy continued on Wednesday, as well, in another pic The Flight Attendant star posted. Matilda is grinning at the camera once again while being held by her aunt in the adorable snap. She’s certainly got an eye for the camera!

With all this smiling, she might land a role as the sun baby in the Teletubbies and take on an acting career like her momma! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kaley Cuoco/Instagram]